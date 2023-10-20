 Skip to content

Yog-Sothoth's Yard update for 20 October 2023

Yog-Sothoth's Yard Available Now!

Welcome to Yog-Sothoth's Yard,
The first playthrough is expected to finish around 20-30 hours. Take your time and have fun!
After the release, we will make further adjustments to the game based on your feedback. This includes and is not limited to the optimization of the English language version, further refinement of some illustrations, and the stability of the program.

We welcome your feedback bydiscord
Thank you all! Hope you have a great time with this game，may the love and joy be with you.

We welcome your feedback by filling out the form here

