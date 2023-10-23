Halloween is coming to Rappelz!

Did you feel it? Adherents of the necromancer guild recently emerged from the catacombs, bringing with them the smell of decay. Hungry for fresh souls, they will sell you anything to get them, and they will even share their dark power. These exiles may not look powerful enough, but don't underestimate them or you'll be damned forever!

Between October 23 and November 20, kill monsters and collect souls from them. In Horizon, Catana, Laxey, Rondo and in the Dead City you can find Halloween Stewards from the Necromancers Guild.

For 2 monster souls, you can receive a powerful aura from them for 2 hours, giving +66 to all characteristics except luck.

And for 1 soul - magical Halloween artifacts, including:

🎃pumpkin sweets that instantly restore health and mana,

🎃necromancer crystals that increase certain characteristics by 66,

🎃zombie nail (increases character growth for 30 minutes),

🎃terrible stamina stabilizers,

🎃damned stamina cookies,

🎃horrible potion (Halloween version of a good luck potion),

🎃Frankenstein's potion (Halloween version of BBF),

🎃stat-boosting Halloween hats for 365 days,

🎃High Witch card,

🎃various charged particles of the Necromancer,

🎃various pure particles of the Necromancer,

🎃decorative Halloween pets for 28 days,

🎃distorted zombie mask,

🎃Halloween surprise cape.

It is not necessary to exchange all collected souls one at a time - you can exchange 1, 10, 25 or 50 souls at once and receive a reward for each of them.

Upon entering the game, each character will receive a special effect that increases all of their characteristics, except luck, for 2 hours. The more monster souls players on your server turn over to Halloween stewards, the stronger the effect becomes. To update it, simply re-login to your character. Every day the buff is reset to 0.5% and accumulates again.

But that is not all! You will probably notice that adherents of the necromancer guild are talking about some kind of festive costumes. What is it? Follow the news carefully, and very soon you will find out everything!

We wish you a hell of a Halloween!