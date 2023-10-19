Pandemic Train Hotfix 1.01: balance, collissions, and visual improvements

Hello Survivors,

What a happy day it is today! We're coming to you with some announcements, AMA, and the Hot Fix 1.01 and some quick fixes in it to things reported by you in the in-game bug reporter and reviews.

Remember to keep posting positive reviews on the game's Steam page if you like playing it and want to support us.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1379600/Pandemic_Train/

Meet Kate

Kate is the game designer of Pandemic Train. Like all of us, she awaits your opinions and feedback on the game so we can keep improving the game.

Ask Me Anything session on Discord

We're planning an AMA [Ask Me Anything] session on Discord. Join it now if you're not a part of our community yet, and chat with our game designers: Kate and Robert about Pandemic Train :)



The AMA session will happen on Friday at 9 PM CET on Discord.

Changelog:

[spoiler]

We increased starting resource amounts for water.

We fixed collisions in the 1st biome that caused some players to get blocked on the maps.

We added a partial fix for those of you playing with the French translation with the AZERTY keyboard.

We added some minor visual improvements in the UI.

[/spoiler]

What are we working on to add in the future updates?

Voiceovers

Support for the wider screens

Rebinding keys

Tutorial improvements

Steam Deck support (this one will take a bit longer)

Fixing bugs

Improving balance and difficulty levels

UI improvements

and many more

We're gonna have plenty more announcements to make, but for this moment, let us end this one here.

Thank you for your support!

Best regards,

Pandemic Train team