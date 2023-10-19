Korea Dynasty 0.5.16 Update

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Improvements
Item
- A cotton blanket item has been added. Can be used as a sleeping bag.
- Silk blanket item has been added. Can be used as a sleeping bag.
- Butterfly flower emblem storage item has been added. Can be used as a storage box.
System
- It has been changed so that when your status is low, you can enter the castle by paying a fee.
Natural systems/artificial features
- Roots have been added to trees.
UI/UX
- Demolition status UI has been added when a building is demolished.
Optimization/Graphics
- Building creation/destruction has been optimized.
User convenience
- Keyboard settings have been added to the control menu.
- The main mission icon has been changed to be visible immediately even if the date has not passed.
- An exclamation point icon will appear in the Objectives and Status/Reputation tabs when a mission is updated or your status is changed.
