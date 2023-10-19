 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 19 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.16 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12481788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • A cotton blanket item has been added. Can be used as a sleeping bag.
  • Silk blanket item has been added. Can be used as a sleeping bag.
  • Butterfly flower emblem storage item has been added. Can be used as a storage box.

System

  • It has been changed so that when your status is low, you can enter the castle by paying a fee.

Natural systems/artificial features

  • Roots have been added to trees.

UI/UX

  • Demolition status UI has been added when a building is demolished.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Building creation/destruction has been optimized.

User convenience

  • Keyboard settings have been added to the control menu.
  • The main mission icon has been changed to be visible immediately even if the date has not passed.
  • An exclamation point icon will appear in the Objectives and Status/Reputation tabs when a mission is updated or your status is changed.

