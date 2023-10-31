Tray Racers! Old World Update & Tray Design Contest Results

BOO! That’s right racers, a new update has dropped today, the spookiest day of the year! 🎃 In the Old World update v1.3 you can soar through buried cities, chase ghosts in the weekly races and even become a ghost with a new Supporter’s Pack character! 👻 That’s not all, we have now added the amazing tray designs inspired by three winning entries to our Tray Design Contest. 🔥 You can play for FREE on Steam and Nintendo Switch, so gather your friends around the campfire and get ~ s p o o k y ~!

The new Buried Cities biome is all about getting up high with huge abandoned skyscrapers you can jump between! Some cities have been reclaimed by lush vegetation too, so be ready to weave your way through overgrown offices, fly over rooftops and slide under the skeletal remains. To make it easier to race your friends through the biome you can now get the room host to set up custom biomes by visiting the map in the Camp or accessing the race options in the menu. Henry made new music to go with the cities too so keep an ear out!! 🎶

Alongside the new biome we also have a new feature in the Weekly Races, GHOSTS!!!! 👻👻👻 When you set a new best time on any of the Weekly Race leaderboards you can now upload your ghost for other players to race. You can switch between racing your own ghost, the top ghost on the leaderboard or the next rival right above you! We have had so much fun racing each other’s ghosts and chasing that spooky trail down the track.

In no particular order the three winners of the Tray Racers’ Tray Design Contest we held are… 🥁🥁🥁🥁

Zoid with an awesome campfire design we all loved! The campfire has always been the place people gather around while waiting in the lobby and so putting it on a tray is genius! 🔥 You can find Zoid @Ziobderg on X (formerly known as twitter) and @Ziob on YouTube.

Louise Kirby with a super sunny and chunky paintbrush style design. The perfect counterpart to Zoid’s mellow night time design, the vibrant yellow pattern on a sky blue background gives off great vibes, it is super simple and eye-catching as well! 🌞 You can find Louise @louisekirbydesign on Instagram, LouiseKirbyDesign on Facebook and @LouiseKirby_ on X (formerly known as twitter).

Finally we have a rainbow splatter tray design from 9 year old Howie Jamieson. The lines and paint splats look so fast, it may not actually speed you up on the slopes but it will definitely make you feel faster when you see this tray whizzing through the air. It is so colourful just like the fabric in the Camp and village houses throughout the game!

Thank you again so much for all the entries to the design contest, it was really fun seeing them and getting inspired to create new tray designs for the game. You can find them in the Style Editor so be sure to show them off when you are next chilling in the Camp or surfing the slopes!

And if those new tray designs aren’t enough to satisfy your hunger for new style options, check out the new Ghost character! Along with the Fox and Robot, the Ghost can be unlocked with the Tray Racers! Supporter’s Pack DLC. Spook your friends and show off your wicked flame hair while supporting the game!

Thank you so much for playing the game and we would absolutely love to see any screenshots or clips with the new update! There has been some great stuff shared in the Discord and racers competing on the Weekly Leaderboards with amazingly fast times. You can join here: https://discord.gg/R8zTnwaKSA

We recently announced this shiny new logo Caitlin made, which now appears at the start of the game! We also switched our Instagram and TikTok accounts over from Tray Racers to Bit Loom so we can share Tray Racers content as well as all the new things we are making. We always get excited when people share their reactions and comments to our posts so follow and let us know which new projects you like best!

I couldn’t help but share this adorable spooky scrump Halloween painting Douglas made last year, HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE! 🎃👻🦇

Read the full patch notes here: v1.3 Patch Notes