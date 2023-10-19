Chapter VI: Solar Siege, now available!

Greetings, Captains!

We know it's been a long wait, but the final chapter of the main campaign of Between the Stars is finally available!

In this chapter you will experience the conclusion of the story through more than 50 new events and quests, new music themes composed for the occasion, and more than fifty brand new illustrations for this chapter.

Now that the main story is finished, we will continue working to improve some existing aspects of the game before the final release of version 1.0.

Time to get back to your ships, and experience the conclusion to the war against the Children of the Sun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/727130/Between_the_Stars/

Change Log