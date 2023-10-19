 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 19 October 2023

Patch v35.21

Patch v35.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated (added: "CrtPl_NoUnlocks1", "CrtPl_NoUnlocks2").
  • Creative Plaything: During play you now can't take any Boneraises/Relics/Spells you haven't yet discovered (can cause issues with achievements).
  • Giga Treasure Chests and the large enemy Cannonballs will now show over the Darkness vignette layer.
  • Megas Meldsumossous minion: Slightly increased his attack projectile's Damage from 9.5 to 9.75 (to improve his damage output against NGP enemies).
  • Curse of Climate: Reduced the amount of lightning sound effects that were being played (was a bit noisy).
  • Goopily Slimies stage: If it's stage 1 then it will no longer spawn a Supermassive Slime (a bit insane to deal with so early on).
  • Honeycomb Beehive contraption: This will no longer spawn Bees during a boss fight.

//bug fixes

  • Being tabbed out of the game for a long time whilst the game is set to Fullscreen could make the screen go small when tabbing back in.
  • Game Over screen: The Most Destructive Minions was still showing the old DPS counter.
  • Traveller Event - Curse Wracked: There was a small chance it could trigger the wrong Curse.
  • The larger x2 dark blue font wasn't using the smooth ? symbol.

