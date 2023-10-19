New features added and recent bug fixes - keyboard control movement/Japanese tas

New function added - keyboard controlled perspective movement

"We received suggestions from some players that moving the camera using just the mouse is too cumbersome, so we added the ability to use the keyboard to control the camera, and subsequently changed the shortcut keys for selling cards."

Change 1: Now you can use the keyboard's "WASD" and arrow keys to control the movement of the game perspective

Change 2: The shortcut key for selling cards has been changed from the original "S" to "F"

Japanese mission BUG fixed

"We have received feedback from players who speak Japanese that the task of building a lumberyard cannot be completed normally. After verification, this problem was caused by localization translation conflicts and has been fixed. Thanks to the players who gave feedback on this problem, The production team deeply apologizes for the trouble this has caused to players. Since localization is still in its early stages, if you encounter similar problems again, please feel free to provide feedback to the discussion forum. Thank you for your support!"

Change 3: Fixed a BUG that caused the lumberyard mission to not be completed properly when the language was Japanese.