Fixes and Updates

We are thrilled to announce a fresh update packed with improvements and crucial fixes aimed at making your gaming experience smoother and more exciting! Here's what's new:
Pumpkin Mage Bug Fixed: We've resolved an issue where the Pumpkin Mage interacted with tarantulas, causing the game to lag. Your gameplay will now be smoother with these creatures in the mix!
Map Escape Glitch Addressed: Some players found a loophole that allowed them to exit the map or remain suspended in the air. Exploiting this glitch will now result in character death, and we've reset the leaderboard scores of those who used it for an unfair advantage.
Sniper and Gunner Bullet Update: Big news for Sniper and Gunner users - your bullets can now ricochet! That's right, strategize and take down stick figures by bouncing bullets off surfaces!
In-Game Music Bug Squashed: Fixed the bug that caused game music to restart after being turned off. Your settings will remain consistent between gaming sessions.
