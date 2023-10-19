Halloween 2023 Preview

Hello Miners,

There’s a cruel wind howling in the depths below. The moon gives off a sinister glow, casting shadows that seem to reach for you, clawing at you. Steeve is barking into the darkness, like he senses something you don't.

This can only mean one thing: Halloween is coming to Hoxxes.

The seasonal spook-tacular will return on Thursday, October 26th (13:00 CET), and it runs until Thursday, November 9th (13:00 CET). Management would like to emphasize that mining operations aren’t ramping down because of any alleged hauntings, and that company insurance policies do not cover exorcisms.

What do this event and a bad chiropractor have in common? They’re both gonna send a tingle down your spine! [HOLD FOR LAUGHTER + APPLAUSE] Scroll down to see all the event details.

Get down with the clown (mask)

Do you hear that strange music? Show some wicked clown love with the new Mad Cap Clown mask, coming to you straight from the depths of the dark carnival. All you’ve got to do is complete the Halloween Party Special Assignment, and this frightening bit of fashion is yours forever. Nothing scares a Glyphid (or the FBI) more than an insane clown. Whoop whoop!

Scoop up last year’s horrors

In case you were trapped in a coffin last Halloween, you can still earn those seasonal cosmetics from the past. Complete the Last Year’s Horrors Assignment and we’ll dump a bundle of old masks in your locker. Mission Control isn’t too happy about his likeness being used for a mask, but it’s not our fault he’s got that ghastly scowl.

Open season on flying skulls

We’re hearing reports of shrieking skulls flying through the caves of Hoxxes. Management doesn’t believe in ghosts, but we might be able to sell the processed bone meal -- so if you see any skulls, bag ‘em and bring ‘em home. Doing so will earn you (and your team) a double mission performance point bonus.

The Space Rig is haunted

It’s hard for trick-or-treaters to make it to outer orbit, but if they get up here, the Space Rig is ready. You can expect loads of spooky decor, including frightful ghosts, loads of candles (the scary kind) and pumpkins aplenty. The Abyss Bar dance floor is also being converted into a haunted swamp, complete with fog and live bats! Management spent so much on candles that there wasn’t any budget left for rabies vaccines, so don’t startle the bats.

The haunt begins on October 26th at 13:00 CET. Hold onto your butts.

Rock and Stone!

With Love,

-The Spooky Ghost Ship Crew