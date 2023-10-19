 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Patch v1.3.1

Patch v1.3.1

  • Forest background changed to autumn
  • Loot chests will now be displayed as pumpkins
  • Increased 'Wizardry' formation chance from 20% to 25%
  • 'Pack of Thieves' formation now also adds 1 max stack of poison per Thief
  • Arrows can no longer become stuck in a character if they have been blocked/dodged/parried
  • Changes to 'Axe Throw':
    -- Throws an additional axe for every 40 STR
    -- Axes cannot be blocked or dodged
  • Changes to 'Tornado'
    -- Now deals physical damage based on INT for all races
    -- Base damage is 0.25 x INT [Dragon damage was 0.1 x INT]
    -- Damage will be dealt on impact and every 0.05s
    -- Damage cannot be blocked or dodged
  • The following attacks cannot be dodged:
    -- Smite (base attack and 'Deliverance') [unchanged]
    -- Thunder (base attack and 'Thunderstorm') [unchanged]
    -- Pyromaniac [unchanged]
    -- Staggering Shot [new]
    -- Axe Throw [new]
    -- Tornado [new]
  • Fixed a bug where raid bosses could appear in a tavern brawl
  • Fixed a bug where Holy and Dark Crystal where not displayed on activation

