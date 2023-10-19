- Forest background changed to autumn
- Loot chests will now be displayed as pumpkins
- Increased 'Wizardry' formation chance from 20% to 25%
- 'Pack of Thieves' formation now also adds 1 max stack of poison per Thief
- Arrows can no longer become stuck in a character if they have been blocked/dodged/parried
- Changes to 'Axe Throw':
-- Throws an additional axe for every 40 STR
-- Axes cannot be blocked or dodged
- Changes to 'Tornado'
-- Now deals physical damage based on INT for all races
-- Base damage is 0.25 x INT [Dragon damage was 0.1 x INT]
-- Damage will be dealt on impact and every 0.05s
-- Damage cannot be blocked or dodged
- The following attacks cannot be dodged:
-- Smite (base attack and 'Deliverance') [unchanged]
-- Thunder (base attack and 'Thunderstorm') [unchanged]
-- Pyromaniac [unchanged]
-- Staggering Shot [new]
-- Axe Throw [new]
-- Tornado [new]
- Fixed a bug where raid bosses could appear in a tavern brawl
- Fixed a bug where Holy and Dark Crystal where not displayed on activation
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 October 2023
Patch v1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
