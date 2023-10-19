-Added PivotTurning to the B1Bis and swapped the main and sub weapons.
-Increased the Damage of the Calliope Rockets from 6 to 8 and added spread to all rocket projectiles.
-Increase the armor damage of small-caliber HE shells and decreased the armor damage of large-caliber HE shells.
-Reduced the rank of the Ostwind from 3 to 2.
-Optimized the sub turret's targeting range, which is now increased by approximately 20%.
-Added Traditional Chinese localization.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 19 October 2023
0.3.31
