-Added PivotTurning to the B1Bis and swapped the main and sub weapons.

-Increased the Damage of the Calliope Rockets from 6 to 8 and added spread to all rocket projectiles.

-Increase the armor damage of small-caliber HE shells and decreased the armor damage of large-caliber HE shells.

-Reduced the rank of the Ostwind from 3 to 2.

-Optimized the sub turret's targeting range, which is now increased by approximately 20%.

-Added Traditional Chinese localization.