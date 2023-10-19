 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 19 October 2023

0.3.31

Share · View all patches · Build 12481268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added PivotTurning to the B1Bis and swapped the main and sub weapons.
-Increased the Damage of the Calliope Rockets from 6 to 8 and added spread to all rocket projectiles.
-Increase the armor damage of small-caliber HE shells and decreased the armor damage of large-caliber HE shells.
-Reduced the rank of the Ostwind from 3 to 2.
-Optimized the sub turret's targeting range, which is now increased by approximately 20%.
-Added Traditional Chinese localization.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link