West Balkans Release

Embark on an odyssey across our artistic depiction of the West Balkans, a huge playground waiting for you to uncover its wonders. Enjoy the journey, savouring each moment as you discover many features along the way:

Travel through 8 new captivating countries, each with its unique charm.

Discover 14 explorable cities including Split and Belgrade

Take your truck on a drive through 30 vibrant towns (settlements)

Experience the region's stunning nature, from Durmitor National Park to Bjeshkët e Nemuna National Park, with iconic mountains, hills, and mesmerizing sea views

Explore unique depots for the aluminum industry, chemical factories and oil wells

Take your cargo to 3 industrial ports along the Danube river (Belgrade, Novi Sad, Osijek)

Marvel at the beauty of the historical city centres in Split, Mostar, Sarajevo, Pristina and more

Cross the borders at over 20 unique crossings

Enjoy the scenic countryside with 15 viewpoints and take a photo with your truck at 20 iconic landmarks

Starting with the release, there will also be three new ETS 2 bundles on Steam! Balkans Bundle; a thrilling road trip through the West Balkans, Road to the Black Sea, Going East DLCs; Baltic Bundle, journey through the Beyond the Baltic Sea, Going East, and Scandinavia DLCs; Mediterranean Bundle which includes the Iberia, Vive la France and Italia DLCs. All of these bundles also come with the base game and are a "Complete the set" type of bundle which means that you will be charged solely for DLCs that are not already in your library!







Starting with the release, there will be a special #CruisingTheBalkans World of Trucks event, where you can earn unique rewards by completing deliveries TO or FROM 15 cities either from the West Balkans or the Road to the Black Sea DLCs. The community goal is to drive 300,000,000 km while delivering cargoes to or from any city in West Balkans and/or Road to the Black Sea DLCs.

From cabin accessories to paint jobs with a typical West Balkans theme, take a look at what you can get for completing your deliveries!







Also, if you complete any job using external contracts TO or FROM the city of Podgorica, you will get this adorable Hermann's tortoise which you can take along on your adventures.

Join us for a special release stream on our official Twitch channel. Tune in for exclusive insights, developer interviews, and a sneak peek at what West Balkans has in store for you!

It's time to roll onto the highways of the West Balkans! Share your first journeys with us using the hashtag #CruisingTheBalkans. And remember that beyond the initial sights, this region holds hidden gems waiting to be explored. Be ready, because the next thrilling adventure might be just around the corner.

