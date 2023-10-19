 Skip to content

Dance Dash Beatmap Editor update for 19 October 2023

Patch Note 23101801

Patch Note 23101801

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed obstacle sound effects
  • Updated NPS calculation method
  • Added custom sound effect feature
  • Added button to jump to mod.io game page
  • Can directly export zip files for easier upload

