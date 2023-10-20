v1.0.14 Update Notes

Ovewview:
This update is focus on the running performance, and add auto scaning mutation for Robot.
Modified：
- Nucleoid: RT is changed from 50% to 55%.
- Sulfurase: Add weight to increase appear chance.
- Capsule: Add weight to increase appear chance.
- Reward genes which have already gained will no appear in mutation list.
- Lower all of the reward genes weight.
- Now reward genes will only appeared after second planet.
Added:
- Endospore: Mutated from Schizongony. Can only be used by Unicellar, Migrate +0.5%.
- Auto Scan Module: Robot module, Can automatically get a mutation gene if there has one in environment. Can be obtained by mission "New Chance".
- Solar Panel: Robot module, can increase movement speed by 50% between environments.
- Battery: Robot module, can increase movement speed by 80% between environments.
- Add gene unlock panel in start menu.
Fixed:
- Fix a bug that inner gene will appear in right part of edit panel.
- Make better performance for species editing and mutating.
- Make better performance while creatures' number is large.
- Fix a score calculation bug.
- Fix some localization text for ending game.
Changed files in this update