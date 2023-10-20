 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

女娲号 Nuwa update for 20 October 2023

v1.0.14 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12481148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ovewview:
This update is focus on the running performance, and add auto scaning mutation for Robot.

Modified：

  1. Nucleoid: RT is changed from 50% to 55%.
  2. Sulfurase: Add weight to increase appear chance.
  3. Capsule: Add weight to increase appear chance.
  4. Reward genes which have already gained will no appear in mutation list.
  5. Lower all of the reward genes weight.
  6. Now reward genes will only appeared after second planet.

Added:

  1. Endospore: Mutated from Schizongony. Can only be used by Unicellar, Migrate +0.5%.
  2. Auto Scan Module: Robot module, Can automatically get a mutation gene if there has one in environment. Can be obtained by mission "New Chance".
  3. Solar Panel: Robot module, can increase movement speed by 50% between environments.
  4. Battery: Robot module, can increase movement speed by 80% between environments.
  5. Add gene unlock panel in start menu.

Fixed:

  1. Fix a bug that inner gene will appear in right part of edit panel.
  2. Make better performance for species editing and mutating.
  3. Make better performance while creatures' number is large.
  4. Fix a score calculation bug.
  5. Fix some localization text for ending game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2010981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link