Outsider's Staff Meeting -update

Greetings fellow travelers of the world of Rogue Cards!
We have finished an update that is likely to make you feel awesome.
Featuring:
- Tutorial is a little less hectic at the start
- Deck Manager: Hovering over a collection button now highlights cards in the collection
- Outsider drops a Staff if player doesn't have all of them (which means a max of 7 wins for ultra win!)
- You can see how many cards are in your graveyard during a match
- Lots of typos and small graphical bugs have been fixed
Looking so cool, right?!
Changed files in this update