Rogue Cards update for 19 October 2023

Outsider's Staff Meeting -update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow travelers of the world of Rogue Cards!

We have finished an update that is likely to make you feel awesome.

Featuring:

  • Tutorial is a little less hectic at the start
  • Deck Manager: Hovering over a collection button now highlights cards in the collection
  • Outsider drops a Staff if player doesn't have all of them (which means a max of 7 wins for ultra win!)
  • You can see how many cards are in your graveyard during a match
  • Lots of typos and small graphical bugs have been fixed


Looking so cool, right?!

