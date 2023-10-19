Outsider's Staff Meeting -update

Share · View all patches · Build 12481144 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings fellow travelers of the world of Rogue Cards!

We have finished an update that is likely to make you feel awesome.

Featuring:

Tutorial is a little less hectic at the start

Deck Manager: Hovering over a collection button now highlights cards in the collection

Outsider drops a Staff if player doesn't have all of them (which means a max of 7 wins for ultra win!)

You can see how many cards are in your graveyard during a match

Lots of typos and small graphical bugs have been fixed



Looking so cool, right?!