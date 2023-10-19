[Copromotion Recruitment] Nirvana Horse Co-promotion Test Recruitment

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Warlords,

Throughout the Project Nirvana journey, we've encountered numerous technical challenges. In our relentless pursuit of performance optimization and a superior gaming experience for our players, we've been working tirelessly, day and night.

Time is of the essence, and our to-do list is overflowing. But, thanks to everyone's unwavering dedication, the all-new optimized version is finally taking shape – Nirvana Horse Edition is just around the corner.

To achieve our optimization goals comprehensively and lay a strong foundation for future enhancements, we've restructured over 50 core systems based on the original game logic to fundamentally enhance game performance. However, these changes to core systems have led to some unexpected occasional issues. At present, our development team is working diligently to identify and continuously resolve these issues.

But we can't do it all on our own. That's why the Martial Disposition development team is reaching out to ask for your assistance! To expedite our optimization goals and offer a smoother gaming experience to more generals, we cordially invite interested Warlords to participate in the closed beta testing of Nirvana Horse Edition, where you can assist the development team in optimizing the Nirvana Horse version.

Test Details

Test duration: The server opens on October 26th and undergoes maintenance until November 2nd.

Participation Size: 200 people (including Netease and Steam)

Test content:

a. Key content: The Warlords needs to take screenshots of the 3 selected verification maps, combined with performance data for record keeping.

b. Other content: Various performance aspects of daily game gameplay.

a.This version is compatible with the game's core data and allows for normal gameplay.

b.To access this version, you need to join the beta test via the game's properties on Steam and update it accordingly.

c.This version may have unstable situations such as crashes and unidentified bugs; please be cautious when consuming materials and performing unit orders.

d.This version may have unstable situations such as crashes and unknown bugs, which could potentially affect match outcomes and related scores.

Test Reward

Expedition Reward

Date: October 26th to November 2nd

Requirement: Log in to "Conqueror ‘s Blade: Nirvana Horse" and participate in PVP battles for 3 days or 6 days.

Rewards:

a.Advanced Army Rewards - Available for 3 Days PVP Record: Treatise*5

b.Vanguard Rewards - 6 Days of PvP Record: Treatise x10, [Project Nirvana] Dispatches Army (30 days) Rare Title (Blue)

Reward for collective wisdom

1.Date: October 26th to November 2nd

2.Requirement: Log In to "Conqueror’s Blade: Nirvana Horse " and be the first to report a bug or issue, as well as assist the development team in verifying and fixing the problem.

3.Rewards: Treatise x2, Bronze Coins 100,000

Rewards for Warlord's talk

1.Date: October 29th to October 31st

2.Requirement: Fill out the feedback questionnaire (will be posted in the Nirvana Horse Test exclusive community)

3.Rewards: Treatise x2, Silver Treasure Order x2

way to Sign Up

If you are interested in becoming part of the vanguard for the test, please read the registration requirements, and click on the link below to fill out the form.

•Sign Up Requirements:

￮From October 26th to November 2nd, you can actively play the test version.

￮Actively communicate through community and customer complaint channels.

•Registration time: October 19th at 18:00 (UTC+8) until October 22nd at 23.59 (UTC+8)

•Registration link: Questionnaire link

We will complete this quest with 200Warlords, and we greatly appreciate the support and participation of all the Warlords!

We can't wait to join forces with Warlords to tame the Nirvana Horse and conquer the world.

If you have any questions，please feel free to contact us in the community.

Overseas: DC Invitation Link

Let us embark on the new chapter of Nirvana Horse together!

Thanks!