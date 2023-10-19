UPDATE 1.25

Dear Queens and Kings,
This week's update provides a couple of bug fixes and quality of life improvements we wanted to roll out before focussing on delivering more content. Among many other things we’ve implemented a much requested feature: You can now select all units belonging to a building by holding the unit command button next to it. This makes it a lot easier to sort the different parts of your army, especially if they’re all mixed up after a hard night of fighting. You can find the detailed patch notes at the bottom of this post.
Thank you so much for thoroughly stress-testing the new map Uferwind we released with the last update. We’re so happy about the warm reception and appreciate the comprehensive feedback you shared with us!
Along with that also a big thanks to everyone who participated in the community survey. We understand a lot better which parts of Thronefall you enjoy and which parts still need some love. It will be an invaluable resource for future design decisions. We’re already working on some exciting new things and can’t wait to share them with you!
As always, thank you folks for being such a fantastic and supportive community.
All the best,
Jonas & Paul
**
PATCH NOTES 1.25:
_New Features:
**You can quick-select units directly at their corresponding barracks. This allows you to separate and manage your units more easily.
**Lightning Staff Bug Fixes:
**- The lightning staff active ability damage was not affected by any upgrades or perks except for the blacksmith upgrades. This bug should be fixed now. Castle center upgrades and perks should affect it correctly now. (Big ooopsie!!)
- The lightning staff no longer deals double damage to its primary attack target (this bug fix is a small nerf, a lucky coincident considering the buff above)
**Light Spear Bug Fixes:
**- Assassin’s Training upgrade cooldown reduction is actually applied to this weapon now (Oops.)
**More Bug Fixes:
**- Big harbors now adjust their income correctly when upgrading them immediately
-
Fixed some navigation problems for flying units on Uferwind
-
Archery range shows its hp bar when damaged
-
Fixed a bug for the Big Harbors perk that only increased the boat and income capacity by one instead of the promised two. This bug fix is a buff to an already strong perk so the upgrade cost of big harbors is increased by +3 when playing with this perk to compensate for this change. (The initial build cost remains unaffected.)
-
Bow and Dagger can no longer stab into the air
-
Golem splash damage can no longer damage air units
-
Upgrading destroyed buildings respanwns them now (when playing with the God of Destruction mutator)
-
Builder’s Guild can no longer upgrade the blacksmith, which caused a bunch of spinoff bugs that should all be fixed as well now.
-
The blacksmith does not make any upgrade progress when destroyed during the night
-
Firewing no longer gets unnecessarily close to enemies because its attack range has been reduced to match how close it gets to enemies. In return that distance has been increased by a small amount.
-
Unit anchor circles are more visible on Frostsee
-
Units should no longer be able go get stuck outside of the level boundaries (for real this time)
-
Fixed some minor issues on Uferwind. One of the boats is no longer positioned inside of the dock. The houses in the middle of the map are slightly more separated to prevent pathfinding issues for units.
-
Treasure Hunter Perk shows the correct amount of gold in the tooltips
-
Fixed a bug where the anti-air telescope perk caused the boss fight on Frostsee to crash and softlock the game
-
Elite Warriors perk no longer gives the barracks an abnormal amount of health
-
Fixed a problem with Builder’s Guild that allowed you to upgrade buildings during the night.
-
Adjusted hitbox of the gold mine to make it less likely to be attacked from a different height level (mainly relevant for one specific spot on Durststein).
_
Changed files in this update