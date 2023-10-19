UPDATE 1.25

Dear Queens and Kings,

This week's update provides a couple of bug fixes and quality of life improvements we wanted to roll out before focussing on delivering more content. Among many other things we’ve implemented a much requested feature: You can now select all units belonging to a building by holding the unit command button next to it. This makes it a lot easier to sort the different parts of your army, especially if they’re all mixed up after a hard night of fighting. You can find the detailed patch notes at the bottom of this post.

Thank you so much for thoroughly stress-testing the new map Uferwind we released with the last update. We’re so happy about the warm reception and appreciate the comprehensive feedback you shared with us!

Along with that also a big thanks to everyone who participated in the community survey. We understand a lot better which parts of Thronefall you enjoy and which parts still need some love. It will be an invaluable resource for future design decisions. We’re already working on some exciting new things and can’t wait to share them with you!

As always, thank you folks for being such a fantastic and supportive community.

All the best,

Jonas & Paul

**

PATCH NOTES 1.25:



_New Features:

**You can quick-select units directly at their corresponding barracks. This allows you to separate and manage your units more easily.

**Lightning Staff Bug Fixes:

**- The lightning staff active ability damage was not affected by any upgrades or perks except for the blacksmith upgrades. This bug should be fixed now. Castle center upgrades and perks should affect it correctly now. (Big ooopsie!!)

The lightning staff no longer deals double damage to its primary attack target (this bug fix is a small nerf, a lucky coincident considering the buff above)

**Light Spear Bug Fixes:

**- Assassin’s Training upgrade cooldown reduction is actually applied to this weapon now (Oops.)

**More Bug Fixes:

**- Big harbors now adjust their income correctly when upgrading them immediately