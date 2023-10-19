Update, Version 20231019

English

############Content################

[Sayinas Island]New location: Samujier (Almost empty at this moment.)

[Samujier]Added a new BGM for Samujier. (It's the same one used in SAPC++)

[Samujier]Added a Statue of Samujier.

[Samujier]Added a Cleric of the Samujier Cult.

[Butterfly]After you visit Samujier once, you can now teleport there from any outdoor area of Sayinas Island.

[Fishing]Added fishing data in Samujier.

[Dr. Kyoryu's Research Station]Dr. Kyoryu's Assistant's dialog option window is widened.

[Butterfly]From Marina's outdoor areas, you can now teleport to anywhere that you can teleport to from Sayinas outdoor areas.

[Butterfly]From Samujier's outdoor areas, you can now teleport to anywhere that you can teleport to from Sayinas outdoor areas.

[Butterfly]From Sayinas outdoor areas, you can now teleport to anywhere that you can teleport to from Marina's outdoor areas.

[Butterfly]From Sayinas outdoor areas, you can now teleport to anywhere that you can teleport to from Samujier's outdoor areas.

[Butterfly]The Marinas Dock and The Marinas Tourist Beach are now available teleport locations from any Marinas outdoor areas if you've visited there once.

[Wiki]Updated new location information to the game's wiki.

############System#################

[Butterfly]getCurrentSafeZones function can now have a parameter to overwrite the default location. However, that only affects the first check. (Further checks may still check against $game_map.map_id)

[Butterfly]It's now possible to link teleport locations together.

简体中文

############Content################

【萨伊纳斯】新地点：萨姆吉尔 （基本上是空的）

【萨姆吉尔】加入了新的背景音乐。（是和SAPC++中的同一首）

【萨姆吉尔】加入了一座萨姆吉尔的雕像。

【萨姆吉尔】加入了一名萨姆吉尔教团牧师在当地传播信仰。

【蝴蝶】在你访问过萨姆吉尔一次之后，你可以从萨伊纳斯室外区域用蝴蝶传送过去。

【钓鱼】在萨姆吉尔加入了钓鱼数据。

【恐龙博士的研究站】恐龙博士的助手的对话选项窗口变宽了。

【蝴蝶】你现在可以从玛丽娜斯的室外区域传送到任何你从萨伊纳斯岛室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【蝴蝶】你现在可以从萨姆吉尔的室外区域传送到任何你从萨伊纳斯岛室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【蝴蝶】你现在可以从萨伊纳斯的室外区域传送到任何你从萨姆吉尔室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【蝴蝶】你现在可以从萨伊纳斯的室外区域传送到任何你从玛丽娜斯室外区域可以传送到的地方。

【维基】在维基上加入了新的地点信息。

############System#################

【蝴蝶】getCurrentSafeZones现在可以带一个参数来覆盖默认位置的判定。只影响第一个参数。后续的参数依然会和$game_map.map_id进行比较。

【蝴蝶】现在可以把已有的传送地点列表链接在一起了。

