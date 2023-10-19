Light Speed Ride Out v0.39 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added.

Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.

Join us on Discord:

https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu

New Active Gadget added: Collector Drone (Scrapping Gadget)

New Passive added: Nanofiber Shield

New Passive added: Massive Escape Pod

Contract added: Galactic Treasures

Contract added: Stellar Aegis

Contract added: Turbocharged

Contract added: Stationary Standoff

Some item bugs fixed

Some UI bugs fixed

Minor performance inprovements

Have fun!

-brimsel