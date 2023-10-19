Light Speed Ride Out v0.39 is live!

With this update, additional contract missions and items will be added.
Feel free to post your feedback on our Discord server. The feedback of the community is very important in the process of creating this game. Feature requests and a supportive dialogue with the players is much appreciated.
Join us on Discord:
https://discord.gg/hWnfjWrEYu
- New Active Gadget added: Collector Drone (Scrapping Gadget)
- New Passive added: Nanofiber Shield
- New Passive added: Massive Escape Pod
- Contract added: Galactic Treasures
- Contract added: Stellar Aegis
- Contract added: Turbocharged
- Contract added: Stationary Standoff
- Some item bugs fixed
- Some UI bugs fixed
- Minor performance inprovements
Have fun!
-brimsel
