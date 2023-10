Fixes:

Fixed offices ending elevator button not pressing bug

Fixed lever being turnable before pipe puzzle in level 6

Fixed key door not making sound

Made end lava skip some parts when player is ready to next map in level 7

Additions:

Added sound to recorder buttons

Added sound to recorder checker

Added sound for clockboard in level 9

Added sound to pipe puzzle

Added sound for small walls in level 7

Added keychain sound when using a key