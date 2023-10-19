Server is now open | PATCH 17

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team
The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied
New Update
- Added Phimai Historical Park map in Batlle Mode.
- Added "Stone Temple Beeswax Cartridge" into Bullet Pot.
Shop Update
- A new Blood Moon Ritual item has been added to the game, Spooky String Trap, which is an item accessory of Holy String Trap.
Bug
- Fixed: The Warden can walk through obstacles in the Swamp map.
Known Issue
- Players can check for bugs and issues that the development team is aware of and currently working to fix. Click Here
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
Changed files in this update