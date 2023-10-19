 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home : Online update for 19 October 2023

Server is now open | PATCH 17

PATCH 17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Announcement from Home Sweet Home : Online Team

The server is opened. The following updates and fixes have been applied

New Update

  • Added Phimai Historical Park map in Batlle Mode.
  • Added "Stone Temple Beeswax Cartridge" into Bullet Pot.

Shop Update

  • A new Blood Moon Ritual item has been added to the game, Spooky String Trap, which is an item accessory of Holy String Trap.

Bug

  • Fixed: The Warden can walk through obstacles in the Swamp map.

Known Issue

  • Players can check for bugs and issues that the development team is aware of and currently working to fix. Click Here

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshsupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

