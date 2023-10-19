 Skip to content

Baby Time Simulator update for 19 October 2023

1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12480807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some of the targeted rattles were incorrect.
  • Notifications now appear on-screen when you acquire a stamp.
  • Added a display for the total number of stamps on the stamp page.

