- Fixed an issue where some of the targeted rattles were incorrect.
- Notifications now appear on-screen when you acquire a stamp.
- Added a display for the total number of stamps on the stamp page.
Baby Time Simulator update for 19 October 2023
1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
