Early Access Ver 0.1.1 Patch Notes

General Updates

Added new daily rewards for PVP wins.

Optimization for enhanced mode

Brutality and other battle announcements are now available in Default mode

**Resolved an issue with the Diamond rewards in the Beginner Champions Pack



Balancing

Keyword - Meditation

Original : "The buff starts at 0 value. Each spell you successfully play adds to its value. At the end of turn, there is 30% chance that value is added to maximum mana.

New : “If you have 2 or more mana remaining at the end of turn, your Arcane Resonance is increased by your Meditation value.

The original ability was hard to control and capitalise on due to its RNG elements. In order to play spells, you would need mana anyways, perpetuating that further only provides niche benefits that would only be a nice to have in niche situations. This new ability provides an alternate path to power up your Arcane Resonance without relying on card success but instead resource management.

Card - Nirvana

Old Stats : Soul Stone(1)

New Stats : Soul Stone (3)

Bug Fixes