Early Access Ver 0.1.1 Patch Notes

General Updates
Added new daily rewards for PVP wins.
- Optimization for enhanced mode
- Brutality and other battle announcements are now available in Default mode
Balancing
Keyword - Meditation
Original : "The buff starts at 0 value. Each spell you successfully play adds to its value. At the end of turn, there is 30% chance that value is added to maximum mana.
New : “If you have 2 or more mana remaining at the end of turn, your Arcane Resonance is increased by your Meditation value.
The original ability was hard to control and capitalise on due to its RNG elements. In order to play spells, you would need mana anyways, perpetuating that further only provides niche benefits that would only be a nice to have in niche situations. This new ability provides an alternate path to power up your Arcane Resonance without relying on card success but instead resource management.
Card - Nirvana
Old Stats : Soul Stone(1)
New Stats : Soul Stone (3)
Bug Fixes
- Resolved a bug that incorrectly set the HP of final boss in the Hoarder of Secrets map to 70. New HP level : 90.
- Resolved multiplayer deck edit bug that caused decks to not update after changing cards in and out.
- Resolved an issue causing decks to be reset when playing PVE and PVP simultaneously.
- Resolved a bug that caused the Redeye’s “Claws of Steel” achievement to not progress.
- Skip functionality in dialogues are now fixed and reintroduced.
- **Resolved an issue with the Diamond rewards in the Beginner Champions Pack, affected players can claim their missing diamonds from the golden treasure box in the main menu, we are sorry for the inconvenience.
