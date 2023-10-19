 Skip to content

BLACK STIGMA Beta update for 19 October 2023

[EA] Kill the Dev Event & Survey Event Winners Announcement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

Thank you to all the testers who participated in the event conducted during the East Asia Region test.

We are now announcing the winners for each event. _

[ List of Winners ]

[color=lightblue]1. Kill the Dev Event[/color]

* Mission 1: Reward Recipients

　　　　caninecat
　　　　ARIEN
　　　　Igonan
　　　　TTV_Kimmoongg
　　　　Titi
　　　　Magnuxx
　　　　Angle
　　　　Hanabi
　　　　Hnter

* Mission 2: Reward Recipients

　　　　TTV_Kimmoongg
　　　　Titi
　　　　ARIEN
　　　　Hanabi
　　　　Black_CH

[color=lightblue]2. Survey Event[/color]

　　　　Sirin
　　　　KaiLin
　　　　meramera
　　　　LEE_NEO
　　　　SPAZ
　　　　TTV_Kimmoongg
　　　　Orca
　　　　fallible
　　　　CU_NIM
　　　　etiguma

[color=yellow][ Notice - Reward Distribution Guidelines ][/color]

We would like to provide some information regarding the distribution of rewards for each event.
Rewards for each event will be sent out sequentially after the collection of payout information.
Please note that there may be slight variances in the amount of Steam Gift Card rewards due to currency adjustments based on the winner's country.

[color=lightblue]1. Kill the Dev Event[/color]

* Mission 1

To ensure smooth reward distribution, recipients of Mission 1 rewards are kindly requested to check the [color=magenta][Method of Reward Payment Information][/color] in the announcement below and send an email to operation@boldplaygames.com by 11/11.

* Mission 2
Please check the information provided in the [Discord #kill-the-bpg-dev] channel for smooth reward payment.

[color=lightblue]2. Survey Event[/color]

Please review the instructions provided regarding reward distribution sent to the email address you provided during the survey, and kindly send an email to operation@boldplaygames.com by 11/1.

[color=magenta][ Method of Reward Payment Information - Kill the Dev Event Misson 1 ][/color]

To facilitate the smooth distribution of rewards, we kindly request all winners to send the required information to operation@boldplaygames.com by November 11th using the provided format.

* Subject: EA Region Developer Event Winners

* Contents

  • Game Nickname
  • Steam ID
  • Store Country

[color=yellow][ How to check Steam ID and Store Country ][/color]

  1. Log in with your Steam account

  2. Click your user name (top right) and click 'Account Information’

  3. Check your Steam ID 17-digit number

  4. Check Store Country

[color=yellow][ Notice ][/color]

[color=yellow]- If not submitted by November 18, 2023, your win may be canceled.

  • The provided Steam ID will be deleted immediately after confirming the winners. [/color]

_Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA Team _

