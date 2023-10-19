[EA] Kill the Dev Event & Survey Event Winners Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12480761 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

Thank you to all the testers who participated in the event conducted during the East Asia Region test.

We are now announcing the winners for each event. _

[ List of Winners ]

[color=lightblue]1. Kill the Dev Event[/color]

* Mission 1: Reward Recipients

caninecat

ARIEN

Igonan

TTV_Kimmoongg

Titi

Magnuxx

Angle

Hanabi

Hnter

* Mission 2: Reward Recipients

TTV_Kimmoongg

Titi

ARIEN

Hanabi

Black_CH

[color=lightblue]2. Survey Event[/color]

Sirin

KaiLin

meramera

LEE_NEO

SPAZ

TTV_Kimmoongg

Orca

fallible

CU_NIM

etiguma

[color=yellow][ Notice - Reward Distribution Guidelines ][/color]

We would like to provide some information regarding the distribution of rewards for each event.

Rewards for each event will be sent out sequentially after the collection of payout information.

Please note that there may be slight variances in the amount of Steam Gift Card rewards due to currency adjustments based on the winner's country.

[color=lightblue]1. Kill the Dev Event[/color]

* Mission 1

To ensure smooth reward distribution, recipients of Mission 1 rewards are kindly requested to check the [color=magenta][Method of Reward Payment Information][/color] in the announcement below and send an email to operation@boldplaygames.com by 11/11.

* Mission 2

Please check the information provided in the [Discord #kill-the-bpg-dev] channel for smooth reward payment.

[color=lightblue]2. Survey Event[/color]

Please review the instructions provided regarding reward distribution sent to the email address you provided during the survey, and kindly send an email to operation@boldplaygames.com by 11/1.

[color=magenta][ Method of Reward Payment Information - Kill the Dev Event Misson 1 ][/color]

To facilitate the smooth distribution of rewards, we kindly request all winners to send the required information to operation@boldplaygames.com by November 11th using the provided format.

* Subject: EA Region Developer Event Winners

* Contents

Game Nickname

Steam ID

Store Country

[color=yellow][ How to check Steam ID and Store Country ][/color]

Log in with your Steam account Click your user name (top right) and click 'Account Information’

Check your Steam ID 17-digit number

Check Store Country



[color=yellow][ Notice ][/color]

[color=yellow]- If not submitted by November 18, 2023, your win may be canceled.

The provided Steam ID will be deleted immediately after confirming the winners. [/color]

_Thank you.

BLACK STIGMA Team _