Daisho: Survival of a Samurai update for 19 October 2023

Update Notes 1.5.3

Build 12480743

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new resources from the previous patch to the storage.
  • Radical optimization for the starting and home maps: re-designer the area of the estate center and replaced the main building itself apart from other numerous optimizations.

