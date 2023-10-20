 Skip to content

City Bus Manager update for 20 October 2023

Content Update 6: Railway Replacement Services, Charter Request, 20+ Events

Build 12480687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Random Events: Over 20 new exciting events that can occur at any time, adding even more variety to the game, from rail replacement traffic, charter requests to employee illnesses

  • When starting a new sandbox game, you can now choose starting money, research, subsidies and the map starting size
  • The range of bus stops is now visually displayed
  • Lines can now be activated and deactivated to pause them temporarily or not activate them immediately after construction
  • New airport data: Only passenger airports are now displayed and the passenger numbers generated are dependent on the airport size
  • During line construction, the line duration and the number of connected buildings and POIs are now displayed directly
  • Editing lines now works reliably so that buses only use the new line and timetables from the next day onwards

Performance

  • Performance improvements for high number of shifts and bus stops
  • Fixed random lags under macOS
  • Optimized loading time
  • Disk space consumption of large savegames extremely optimised

Buses

  • When buying a new bus you can now cancel the purchase in the paint shop
  • Tank size of the buses is now displayed
  • The standard buses supplied can now also be deactivated if you only want to use certain buses
  • Fixed bug that buses disappeared in rare cases when transferring between depots
  • Fixed bug that buses were not shown in depot in rare cases, although they were there
  • Bug fixed that defective buses were sometimes not shown in the list of defective buses
  • Fixed bugs with assigned parking spaces
  • Defects on buses now occur more randomly
  • Fixed bug that buses could get identical number plates
  • Fixed bug that smoke particles were not displayed on modding buses

Staff

  • Employee salary can now be adjusted for all employees with the same experience level with one click
  • Bus drivers now no longer have core working hours but come to work for their shifts
  • Fixed bug where staff were coming to work late from home
  • Fixed bug where stress indicator was not working for staff in external depots
  • Salary range of employees is now adjusted to their experience level

Map

  • Added distinction between tram stops and train stops, which are now also taken into account in the passenger simulation
  • When clicking on several buses / stops on the map at the same position, a selection box is now displayed
  • Fixed bug that at some stops it was not shown correctly how many passengers were waiting
  • Fixed bug that buses flew over the map in rare cases
  • Optimised sorting of bus stops in different languages
  • You can now zoom out further in the map view

Building

  • Incorrect preview images of objects corrected
  • Fixed error when building wall objects
  • Fixed bug that armchairs could not be deleted and moved in the Service Centre

Shifts

  • You can now manually cancel the shifts of buses on the map that they go directly back to the depot after completing the next tour
  • Fixed bug that shifts were regenerated every day, even though there were no changes to the shifts and you had to reassign them every day
  • Fixed bug that shifts were not started in time
  • Fixed bug that shifts failed without reason
  • Fixed bug that shifts were partially assigned to bus drivers from other depots and thus the shifts could not be carried out
  • Fixed a bug when assigning vehicle groups to shifts

Lines

  • Line colours can now be freely selected via a colour picker
  • Visual improvements in the display of deleted or edited line courses
  • After creating a line, the depot can now be selected directly
  • Improvements in the feedback of the clients of public service lines
  • When building lines, POIs now no longer count as reached by waypoints

Timetable

  • Additional trip intervals available in the timetable
  • Fixed bug that trip times were not displayed correctly when opening the timetable for the first time after an edit
  • Bug fixed when copying timetables
  • Fixed bug when updating timetables
  • Fixed a bug when saving timetables
  • Adding waypoints afterwards no longer resets the journey times

Miscellaneous

  • It is now brighter at night
  • The company name can now be changed
  • Waiting time of the service centre is now displayed in the UI
  • More data volume selection levels added to mobile phone contract
  • New animation when unlocking a medal
  • Running costs of external depots (rent and maintenance) are now partially subsidised (this may change the running costs if the subsidy rate changes)
  • Balancing the rewards of tasks
  • Fixed bug that text fields sometimes got focus for no reason
  • Fixed graphic error in the financial overview
  • Added error message when saving cannot be done due to a full hard drive
  • Added confirmation messages before overwriting a savegame
  • Weekdays are now displayed correctly in Chinese
  • Fixed bug that F1 messages were not possible while the game was paused
  • Fixed bug that postcodes were not found in some countries, e.g. Poland
  • Fixed a bug that caused passengers to write bad reviews in spite of a very good overall rating.
  • Many other small bug fixes and improvements

Note: With the new update, the initial loading of existing savegames may take longer once.


We would like to thank you once more for 100% positive recent reviews and your ongoing support!

