Content Update 6: Railway Replacement Services, Charter Request, 20+ Events

Highlights

Random Events: Over 20 new exciting events that can occur at any time, adding even more variety to the game, from rail replacement traffic, charter requests to employee illnesses

When starting a new sandbox game, you can now choose starting money, research, subsidies and the map starting size



The range of bus stops is now visually displayed



Lines can now be activated and deactivated to pause them temporarily or not activate them immediately after construction



New airport data: Only passenger airports are now displayed and the passenger numbers generated are dependent on the airport size

During line construction, the line duration and the number of connected buildings and POIs are now displayed directly

Editing lines now works reliably so that buses only use the new line and timetables from the next day onwards

Performance

Performance improvements for high number of shifts and bus stops

Fixed random lags under macOS

Optimized loading time

Disk space consumption of large savegames extremely optimised

Buses

When buying a new bus you can now cancel the purchase in the paint shop

Tank size of the buses is now displayed

The standard buses supplied can now also be deactivated if you only want to use certain buses

Fixed bug that buses disappeared in rare cases when transferring between depots

Fixed bug that buses were not shown in depot in rare cases, although they were there

Bug fixed that defective buses were sometimes not shown in the list of defective buses

Fixed bugs with assigned parking spaces

Defects on buses now occur more randomly

Fixed bug that buses could get identical number plates

Fixed bug that smoke particles were not displayed on modding buses

Staff

Employee salary can now be adjusted for all employees with the same experience level with one click

Bus drivers now no longer have core working hours but come to work for their shifts

Fixed bug where staff were coming to work late from home

Fixed bug where stress indicator was not working for staff in external depots

Salary range of employees is now adjusted to their experience level

Map

Added distinction between tram stops and train stops, which are now also taken into account in the passenger simulation

When clicking on several buses / stops on the map at the same position, a selection box is now displayed

Fixed bug that at some stops it was not shown correctly how many passengers were waiting

Fixed bug that buses flew over the map in rare cases

Optimised sorting of bus stops in different languages

You can now zoom out further in the map view

Building

Incorrect preview images of objects corrected

Fixed error when building wall objects

Fixed bug that armchairs could not be deleted and moved in the Service Centre

Shifts

You can now manually cancel the shifts of buses on the map that they go directly back to the depot after completing the next tour

Fixed bug that shifts were regenerated every day, even though there were no changes to the shifts and you had to reassign them every day

Fixed bug that shifts were not started in time

Fixed bug that shifts failed without reason

Fixed bug that shifts were partially assigned to bus drivers from other depots and thus the shifts could not be carried out

Fixed a bug when assigning vehicle groups to shifts

Lines

Line colours can now be freely selected via a colour picker

Visual improvements in the display of deleted or edited line courses

After creating a line, the depot can now be selected directly

Improvements in the feedback of the clients of public service lines

When building lines, POIs now no longer count as reached by waypoints

Timetable

Additional trip intervals available in the timetable

Fixed bug that trip times were not displayed correctly when opening the timetable for the first time after an edit

Bug fixed when copying timetables

Fixed bug when updating timetables

Fixed a bug when saving timetables

Adding waypoints afterwards no longer resets the journey times

Miscellaneous

It is now brighter at night

The company name can now be changed

Waiting time of the service centre is now displayed in the UI

More data volume selection levels added to mobile phone contract

New animation when unlocking a medal

Running costs of external depots (rent and maintenance) are now partially subsidised (this may change the running costs if the subsidy rate changes)

Balancing the rewards of tasks

Fixed bug that text fields sometimes got focus for no reason

Fixed graphic error in the financial overview

Added error message when saving cannot be done due to a full hard drive

Added confirmation messages before overwriting a savegame

Weekdays are now displayed correctly in Chinese

Fixed bug that F1 messages were not possible while the game was paused

Fixed bug that postcodes were not found in some countries, e.g. Poland

Fixed a bug that caused passengers to write bad reviews in spite of a very good overall rating.

Many other small bug fixes and improvements

Note: With the new update, the initial loading of existing savegames may take longer once.



