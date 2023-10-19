The Bilkins' Folly demo now Available!

Hi all. Have you been thinking about getting Bilkins' Folly but weren't sure if it was the game for you? Wonder no longer, for the Bilkins' Folly demo is now available on Steam!

To celebrate this milestone, I'll be giving away a couple of game keys to anyone who can solve the Secret of Crab Claw Island!!!

To enter:

Play the demo and complete the Secret of Crab Claw quest. Then, screenshot your Steam name when it's on screen (don't worry if you miss it the first time. You can make it reappear as many times as you like).

Either reply to this announcement with a link to your screenshot (imgur might be best for this)... or jump on over to the BF Discord and post it there: https://discord.gg/bF8gJkCBjg

Winners can pick a PC, PS4/5 or Switch key...

One entry per user!

The comp will draw in 1 week. I'll collect all the user names across Steam, Discord and X and add them to a hat, drawing at random.

Good luck! :)