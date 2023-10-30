Version 1.1.94 released as stable

Minor Features
- Added a notification when a technology is researched.
- Added /enable-research-queue console command to enable the research queue without disabling achievements.
- Added "--nogamepad" command line option to disable gamepad(controller) detection and support.
Changes
- The research queue is enabled by default for new games.
- Disabled support for .voc audio files for Allegro audio backend.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that pumpjacks would not show the correct status when they were stopped due to full fluid output. more
- Fixed that sync-mods-with-save would download the latest mod version regardless of the mod's base dependency. more
- Fixed that selection tool with "cancel-deconstruct", "cancel-upgrade" or "downgrade" mode would not render selection of entities. more
- Fixed it was possible to create maps with width or height larger than 2000000. more
- Fixed recipe tooltip in assembling machine was doing intermediate crafting logic when showing items missing for crafting. more
- Fixed inserter could take items from wrong side of a belt when the belt shape was changed. more
- Fixed that heat buffer temperatures would not migrate correctly when changing the prototype maximum temperature. more
- Fixed that the research queue would not be enabled by default for the Marathon and Death world marathon presets.
- Fixed fast replacing train stops would not preserve trains limit. more
- Fixed that crafting machines did not handle item-with-tags type items correctly. more
- Fixed that setting color to nil for rolling stock did not fire the on_entity_color_changed event. more
- Fixed that LuaInventory::find_empty_stack() didn't respect the 'hand' location. more
- Fixed that LuaGameScript::auto_save() didn't handle sub-directories correctly. more
- Fixed that closing a headless multiplayer game via ctrl+c would give an exit code of 1 instead of 0. more
- Fixed that all exit codes got coerced into 0 or 1.
- Fixed that crafting machine fluid outputs could prevent them from sleeping in some cases. more
- Fixed that the Lua utility function "make_4way_animation_from_spritesheet" didn't handle several values correctly. more
- Fixed server not showing in LAN server browser if the game is also public and with a different external port because of NAT.
- Fixed controller vibrations playing in keyboard and mouse mode.
- Fixed controller buttons simulating clicks and modifiers in keyboard and mouse mode. more
- Fixed that inserters would stop working when interacting with fluid-producing machines in some cases. more
Modding
- Added ResourceEntityPrototype::cliff_removal_probability defaulting to 1.
- SimpleEntityWith[Owner/Force] no longer require a graphics definition.
- Accumulators no longer require a graphics definition.
- Generators no longer require setting effectivity - it defaults to 1.
- Combinators no longer require a graphics definition.
- Generators no longer require a graphics definition.
- Burner generators no longer require a graphics definition.
Scripting
- Added LuaGameScript::get_train_by_id.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::spawn_decoration and spawn_decorations_on_expansion read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::connection_distance and joint_distance read.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::radius_visualisation_specification read.
- Added LuaEntity::sticker_vehicle_modifiers read.
- Added LuaForce::is_chunk_requested_for_charting().
- Added LuaEntity::spawning_cooldown, absorbed_pollution, and spawn_shift read.
- LuaGameScript::print, LuaPlayer::print, LuaSurface::print and LuaForce::print now accept a PrintSettings as a second parameter.
- Added LuaStyle::draw_grayscale_picture read/write.
