Star Trek Timelines update for 19 October 2023

What's new in version 10.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With 10.0.0 we’re introducing the Continuum Missions and Quipment features:

  • Immortalized Crew can now enter Continuum Missions to earn QP to unlock slots to equip the new equipment type: Quipments. (After Force Upgrade)
  • Quipments provide temporary powerful buffs to crew and can be crafted using components earned in Continuum Missions. Players can use these powered crew to earn more rewards in Continuum, Voyages, Compete in Events, Gauntlets and more! (After Force Upgrade)
  • Various Bug fixes.

