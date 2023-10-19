King of the Hill Season 18 | Fresh Mutations, New Enemies in "Director's Cut"

• New Mutations •

Explosive Magic — exploding projectiles for Mages. Activation chance: 30%;

— exploding projectiles for Mages. Activation chance: 30%; Pet-Friendly Vampirism — your summons can now drink blood and heal themselves;

— your summons can now drink blood and heal themselves; Shield of Dark Forces — Cultists gain a large bonus to armor when summoning tentacles;

— Cultists gain a large bonus to armor when summoning tentacles; Blood Magic — tentacles gain a bonus to attack speed for each wounded unit on your army;

— tentacles gain a bonus to attack speed for each wounded unit on your army; Magical Blood — mana is spent instead of health (only for Mages, Healers, and Cultists);

— mana is spent instead of health (only for Mages, Healers, and Cultists); Spatial Reasoning — more rooms per floor! Starts working from the next floor after collecting the mutation;

— more rooms per floor! Starts working from the next floor after collecting the mutation; Poison Sweat — there is a chance your enemies will get poisoned while attacking your army.

We continue to update the Director's Cut mode! Now there are 7 more enemies, and the first couple of floors have become a bit more difficult. And in general, the packs of monsters you can meet in this mode have become more diverse. We won't spoil what exactly has changed, and invite you puny humans to explore the hardest version of d'Spot's dungeon on your own.

In addition, we have updated the starter teams. Some of them are stronger and hopefully, there will now be more variety in how you start early. Here's what's changed:

Cannon Fodder : switched a newbie to Excalibur;

: switched a newbie to Excalibur; Sportspeople : added the Paddle Ball guy;

: added the Paddle Ball guy; Cosplay: switched Excalibur to Chainsaw.

We also wanted to add a Healer to the Classic starter team, but then remembered the main purpose of starter teams is to cause pain and suffering, after all. What if new players think that Despot's Game is actually easy to play? That'd be a disaster, punies, you gotta agree. Still, if you think we should still add that Healer guy, let us know in the comments!

• Item balance changes •

We have revised the balance of many items for most of the classes. Now Tanks are "tankier," Mages hit harder, Healers heal a bit more effectively, and so on. See the detailed list of changes below. ⬇

Tanks:

Tier 1: armor 15 ➔ 20, damage 15 ➔ 5, health 220 ➔ 250

Tier 2: armor 25 ➔ 30, damage 30 ➔ 15, health 370 ➔ 450

Tier 3: armor 35 ➔ 40, damage 63 ➔ 40, health 530 ➔ 600

Tier 4: armor 45 ➔ 50, damage 131 ➔ 100, health 710 ➔ 800

Tier 5: armor 55 ➔ 60, damage 162 ➔ 120, health 850 ➔ 950

Tricksters:

Tier 1: damage 90 ➔ 100, health 110 ➔ 100

Tier 2: damage 110 ➔ 120, health 170 ➔ 160

Tier 3: damage 150 ➔ 160, health 220 ➔ 200

Tier 4: damage 200 ➔ 210, health 400 ➔ 380

Tier 5: damage 230 ➔ 240 health 550 ➔ 520

Cultists:

Tier 1: health 90 ➔ 100

Tier 2: health 170 ➔ 200

Tier 3: health 240 ➔ 300

Tier 4: health 350 ➔ 400

Tier 5: health 490 ➔ 500

Mages:

Tier 1: damage 80 ➔ 90

Tier 2: damage 130 ➔ 150

Tier 3: damage 180 ➔ 190

Tier 4: damage 230 ➔ 250

Tier 5: damage 114 ➔ 140, health 650 ➔ 800

Fencers:

Tier 1: damage 40 ➔ 50

Tier 2: damage 110 ➔ 130

Tier 3: damage 280 ➔ 300

Shooters:

Tier 1: damage 25 ➔ 35

Tier 2: damage 50 ➔ 60

Tier 3: damage 75 ➔ 85

Tier 4: damage 100 ➔ 120

Tier 5: damage 110 ➔ 135

Healers:

Heal lvl 1 buffed: 25 ➔ 30

Heal lvl 2 buffed: 40 ➔ 50

Heal lvl 3 buffed: 60 ➔ 65

Heal lvl 4 buffed: 80 ➔ 90

Heal lvl 5 buffed: 110 ➔ 125

• Ability balance changes •

Boomfish: damage 200 ➔ 100.

• Miscellaneous •

The controller navigation in the Stats menu has been improved. Now ascertaining your puniness is even more user-friendly!

King of the Hill Season 17 Results

WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇Lectrice[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈Dayemon[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Mirrari[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congrats! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 18 starts right now and ends on November 9th at 16:00 UTC.

