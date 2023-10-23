 Skip to content

Hometopia update for 23 October 2023

Update #1 patch notes:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tech**

  • Removed online requirement. Game is now fully playable offline.
  • Improved support for a wide range of display resolutions
  • Improved CPU, GPU and memory optimizations when painting large number of items
  • Rendering optimizations and fixes made to Plaza Lakes, Midtown Heights, The Palms and The Gables vegetation. Affects both enabled and disabled vegetations.
  • Various performance optimizations
  • Item physics optimizations

Gameplay

  • Added a way for players to restart their profile in the 'account' section of the settings menu
  • Rooms offered in outdoor construction projects should now be more varied
  • Each active neighborhood now has a minimum of 1 job and maximum of 3 jobs
  • Removed 'delete home' button from starter home until level 7
  • Limited the character length for renaming homes
  • Foundation tiles can now be mass-placed in walk mode and in unlimited numbers (Caution - can be laggy if you place too many)
  • Minor item balance
  • Increased font size for player notes

Bugs

  • Fixed ivy not registering as an objective-completing item
  • Fixed stair pivots
  • Fixed item thumbnails not loading immediately in the store
  • Removed half walls from career mode as they were causing bugs (still available in player homes)
  • Fixed room labels hovering over flat foundations
  • Fixed a laundry room in Gables displaying "room too small"
  • Fixed some closet requirements displaying "room too small"
  • Removed a room hidden under a roof in the Gables

