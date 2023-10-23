**Update #1 patch notes:
Tech**
- Removed online requirement. Game is now fully playable offline.
- Improved support for a wide range of display resolutions
- Improved CPU, GPU and memory optimizations when painting large number of items
- Rendering optimizations and fixes made to Plaza Lakes, Midtown Heights, The Palms and The Gables vegetation. Affects both enabled and disabled vegetations.
- Various performance optimizations
- Item physics optimizations
Gameplay
- Added a way for players to restart their profile in the 'account' section of the settings menu
- Rooms offered in outdoor construction projects should now be more varied
- Each active neighborhood now has a minimum of 1 job and maximum of 3 jobs
- Removed 'delete home' button from starter home until level 7
- Limited the character length for renaming homes
- Foundation tiles can now be mass-placed in walk mode and in unlimited numbers (Caution - can be laggy if you place too many)
- Minor item balance
- Increased font size for player notes
Bugs
- Fixed ivy not registering as an objective-completing item
- Fixed stair pivots
- Fixed item thumbnails not loading immediately in the store
- Removed half walls from career mode as they were causing bugs (still available in player homes)
- Fixed room labels hovering over flat foundations
- Fixed a laundry room in Gables displaying "room too small"
- Fixed some closet requirements displaying "room too small"
- Removed a room hidden under a roof in the Gables
