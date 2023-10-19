SGS We The People is available

When the British 13 colonies in America rebelled against their King, nobody then thought they would succeed. But, after an epic struggle, they gained victory and the “World was Turned Upside down!”.

Play both sides, confronting veteran regular troops, insurgent militias or natives warband in the savage lands of North America or fighting with mighty warships in the coastal waters or the high seas. Play also the diplomatic and political aspects of that grand strategic struggle with the latest SGS title.