UPDATA Ver. 1.6.138.612

Add advanced arena

Still feeling not stimulated enough because the difficulty is too low?

Let's take a look at the new arena, it's really cool!

After completing Chapter 10, an advanced arena will be opened for players to challenge with higher levels of difficulty.

Complete various challenges in a limited time arena to earn high reviews.

According to the evaluation, you can receive a large amount of equipment and material rewards.

A brand new rule has been adopted, and the difficulty of the boss will change according to the order of challenges.

Players can freely choose the order of the strategy boss to customize their own strategies!

Hurry up and challenge the newly created 6 bosses and win over 30 new legendary equipment!

function

Added acceleration features that players are looking forward to!

Added the feature of long pressing the [CTRL] key to accelerate the game three times.

You need to hold down the [CTRL] key to start acceleration, and release it to restore the original speed, making it easy to switch speeds.

This will make the player's running chart and monster brushing experience more convenient and effective!

PS, accelerating during combat can cause frame skipping in the screen, so there may be some visual "frame dropping", which is a normal phenomenon.

task

[Stolen Treasure] Real installation

The new 'Sound of Terror' can obtain the key item for difficulty adjustment, 'Magic Harper'.

skill

After collecting data for a year, this update has made significant balance adjustments to all characters, weapons, and professional skills.

And a considerable number of new skills have been redone and added. The following is the specific content.

Kanon

Adjust the mental magnification of Cangyan from 150% to 160%.

Adjust the Spirit Multiplier of 'Healing Wind' from 160% to 180%.

Adjust the damage of 'Everything Returns to One' from 1800 × 150% attack increased to 2800 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the cost of 'Holy Song' from EX-2 to EX-1.

Yoplait

Adjust the 'Prayer of Pain' resurrection recovery from 100% HP to 50% HP.

Kozaki Cong

Adjust the cost of stacking armor from SP-68 to SP-52.

Adjust the hard hit damage from 3800 to 2800, and change the cost from 1EX to SP-86.

Adjust the consumption of 'Friend Fee' from EX-3 to EX-2. Change from individual to group.

Really cute

Adjusting the "Rampage and Collision" and adding it can relieve the self defense breaking effect.

Adjust the attack multiplier of 'Tianba Rage Thunder Flash' from 150% to 160%, resulting in a 13% increase in EX volume.

Adjust the attack multiplier of Tianba Flame Demon Sword from 150% to 180%.

Neo

Adjust the damage of the Holy Light Judgment from 2400 × 140% attack increased to 2800 × 160% attack.

Adjust the damage of 'Shining Shield' from 2400 × 140% attack increased to 2700 × 170% attack.

Adjust [Alert] to add each layer of alert+2% defense. Up to+10% defense.

Li Wenhua

Adjust 【 Wild Swallow 】 to increase EX volume by 20%

Adjust the consumption of 'Queming' from EX-1 to SP-99.

Adjust the attack count of 'Qianying' from 2 to 3.

Adjust the HP recovery rate of Crystal Brilliance to increase from 25% to 75%, which can remove all abnormal states.

Marta

Adjust the damage of the Blade Fan from 2200 × 140% Agility increased to 2500 × 150% Agility.

Adjust the basic damage of Shadowless Tooth from 6800 to 7400.

Summer Snow

Adjust the 'Dragon E Crush' to increase the EX amount by 15%

Redo 'Qi Refining Technique' consumes EX-1, and our group HP recovers 1800 × 180% spirit, and reply with a maximum SP24%.

Adjust the consumption of 'Dragon Breath' from EX-1 to SP-99, and resurrect to restore HP by 100%.

Adjust the attack multiplier of 'Qiankun One Throw' from 160% to 180%.

Seasonal breeding

Adjust the base damage of 'Supercomputing Explosion' from 3800 to 4800.

Adjust the basic damage of the Flash Tracker from 1700 to 2400.

Wind Song

Adjust the basic damage of the "Demon Melody" from 2800 to 3200, and reduce the cost from SP-100 to SP-75.

Adjust the basic damage of Storm Blade from 1600 to 1800, and reduce its cost from SP-66 to SP-55. Gain a 20% increase in EX volume.

Adjust 'Rose Sting' to ignore the target's defense increasing from 15% to 20%.

Adjust the basic damage of Thorn Vortex from 1800 to 2100.

Lulu

Adjust the damage of Dynamic Light Wave from 2600 × 160% Spirit Upgraded to 2800 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the damage of 'Burn' from 1900 × 170% Spiritual Upregulation to 2600 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the Spirit Multiplier of Ball Lightning from 160% to 180%.

Jiuqi Dan

Adjust the attack multiplier of Tactical CQC from 150% to 160%. Gain a 25% increase in EX volume

Adjust the damage of 'Storm Shield' from 2100 × 150% attack increased to 2400 × 160% attack.

Adjust the basic damage of Impact Grenade from 1800 to 2100.

Adjust the basic damage of Rocket Fist from 2800 to 3200.

Adjust the critical hit rate of 'Destruction King' to increase from+15% to+20%.

Adjust the basic damage of Storm Air Strike from 2900 to 3100.

Weapon Skills

Adjust the basic damage of Whirlwind Slash from 1800 to 2400.

Adjust 【 Backstab 】 to increase the recovery of 6% SP to 10% for each hit, and increase the recovery by 20% for additional critical hits.

Adjust the basic damage of Wave Breaking from 5500 to 6200.

Adjust the basic damage of Backstab from 3500 to 3800.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Song of Charm' from 3500 to 5200.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Accumulate Power and Slash' from 3800 to 4200.

Adjust the basic damage of Explosive Flame Slash from 5000 to 6200.

Adjust the attack multiplier of 'Deadly Strike' from 160% to 200%.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Three Board Axe' from 1900 to 2100.

Adjust the basic damage of 'Slash' from 5800 to 6800.

Adjust the attack multiplier of 'Sweeping Autumn Wind' from 150% to 170%.

Adjust the attack rate of Bloody Puncture from 150% to 170%.

Adjust the base damage of 'Rebound Gun' from 1900 to 2700.

Adjust the attack multiplier of Hell Drill from 150% to 160%.

Adjust the Spirit Multiply of Magic Impact from 160% to 180%.

Adjust the damage of Flame Impact from 3800 × 160% Spirit Upgraded to 4200 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the damage of Frost Impact from 3800 × 160% Spirit Upgraded to 4200 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the damage of Thunderbolt Impact from 3800 × 160% Spirit Upgraded to 4200 × 180% Spirit.

Adjust the basic damage of Shield Slam from 2800 to 3700.

Adjust the damage of 'Shoot Explosion' from 3200 × 160% attack increased to 4300 × 170% attack.

Adjust the base damage of Curse Pellet from 4800 to 6100.

Adjust the 'Magic Light Killing Cannon' to increase critical damage by 30%.

Adjust the basic damage of Lingguang Impact from 5500 to 5800.

Vocational Skills

cure

Redo [hemostasis] and reply to our unit by 3500 × 160% Spiritual HP. Immediately relieve bleeding, poisoning, and illness.

Add [Doping] to our monomer and immediately reply with 25% SP. Then recover 25% SP per round, lasting for 3 rounds.

Add [Mixed Reagent] to deal 2200 damage to all enemies × 160% mental damage. And make the actual poison+1, lasting for 5 rounds.

defend

Fixing [ridicule] is a necessary error.

Adjust the cost of Blade Armor from SP-74 to SP-45.

Adjust the cost of Guardian Power from EX-1 to SP-66.

Add [Exciting] to consume SP-88, our maximum HP is 50%, and we will immediately reply with 50% HP.

ghost

Redo [Quick Strike] consumes SP52, and enemy units deal 1800+160% agility damage twice, gaining a large amount of EX. Remove target defense enhancement and armor enhancement.

Adjust the damage of 'Splitting' from 2400 × 130% Agility increased to 2700 × 170% Agility.

Adjust the damage consumption from EX-1 to SP-69.

Add 'Iron Tribulus' to cause 1800 damage to all enemies × 150% Agility damage and reduce its Agility by 1 level. Damage to decelerated targets+50%.

Eagle Eye

Adjust the [Encouragement] consumption from SP-110 to SP-130, and all new players will immediately receive 20% EX.

Adjust the cost of 'support' from EX-1 to SP-110, and increase the critical hit rate against enemy weaknesses from 30% to 50%.

Adjust [Insight] consumption from EX-1 to SP-150.

Add 'Sprint' to our team's agility by 1 level and immediately gain 50% EX.

assault

Adjust the basic damage of 'Slam' from 1800 to 3500.

Redo 'Collapse' to deal 3800 damage to enemy units × 160% attack and the higher damage in spirit. If the target has a shield, damage+200% and remove the shield, causing it to collapse.

Adjust the attack increase of 'Blood' from 30% to 50%.

Added 'Bloodthirst' to deal 4800 damage to enemy units × 180% attack and the higher damage in spirit. Each layer of enemy bleeding can restore 10% HP to oneself, and critical strikes can double the amount of recovery.

other

Add the 'Shooting' attribute to the skills of firearms and crossbows, dealing damage to flying enemies by+100%

Optimized the smoothness of menu switching pages and opening.

Added the content description of the branch nodes of the Starry Temple.

Fixed an error where [Phone] returned to the login point without refreshing the map special effects.

Adjusted the death determination to prevent possible undead bugs.