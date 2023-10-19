Out now: Treacherous Tides Update

Hello everyone!

The Treacherous Tides update has just been released. Find the full list of changes at the end of this post and a more detailed description of the update in this post from last week.

Be sure to update your game to the latest version to be able to host and join servers. Dive in for a new and expanded traitor gameplay system, along with a long list of other additions and improvements!

v1.1.18.0

Traitor overhaul:

Completely redesigned traitor system, which also now works in the campaign mode.

The traitor missions (now called "events") have been implemented using the scripted event system, and can be created in the event editor. We unfortunately had to drop support for the old system; even though we aim to not do any backwards-compatibility breaking changes now that we're past 1.0, after evaluating the number of mods that include custom traitor missions and seeing how few there are, we felt that it's better to depreciate the old system instead of maintaining two separate systems. We're sorry for the inconvenience, but we're hopeful the move to the scripted event system will allow modders to create more complex traitor events much more easily!

A total of 27 completely new traitor events.

Multi-traitor events and code words are back!

Instead of the yes/no/maybe traitor setting, you can choose the probability of a traitor event per round (e.g. 50% = a traitor event happens on half the rounds on average).

Each event has a "danger level" that describes how destructive/dangerous the event is. You can choose how dangerous events can get chosen in the server lobby, for example if you don't want very destructive traitor objectives in the campaign mode.

If a traitor completes their objective successfully, they may get assigned a more dangerous objective on future rounds (up until the maximum defined danger level is reached).

Players who haven't been traitors before/recently have a higher chance of getting selected as traitors.

In the campaign mode, completing a traitor objective gives the traitors rewards such as getting to "steal" a portion of the mission experience.

The players can vote which player they suspect as the traitor. At the end of the round, if at least half of the players have voted for the same player, that player will be accused as a traitor. If the accusation is correct, the traitor's objective will fail and they will receive no rewards. If the accusation is incorrect, the crew will receive a monetary penalty.

Added various new traitor items, perhaps most notably the Radio Jammer, a handheld battery-powered device that temporarily disables radio communications (both text and voice chat).

Stacking and storage changes:

Added Backpack, essentially a larger variant of the toolbelt with a small speed debuff. Can be obtained through the new assistant talent "Bag It Up", and purchased in stores around mid-way through the campaign.

Oxygen and fuel tanks no longer stack in player inventories, but their capacity has been increased to compensate. A stack of oxygen tanks would last nearly 45 minutes (and that's not even accounting for high-quality tanks), which meant you could easily carry so much oxygen that running out is practically never a risk.

Increased stack sizes of most items (such as materials, ammo, meds) to 32.

Increased cabinet capacities.

Storage containers can no longer be put in normal cabinet slots. The intention is to prevent being able to use storage containers as a way to significantly increase cabinet capacity (all the way up to 2880!). The larger stack sizes and increased cabinet capacities still allow storing a very large number of items, without having to resort to storage containers which make managing the items in the cabinet more inconvenient.

Cabinets now have a handful of special "extra slots" specifically for storage containers. Storage containers have other uses besides just increasing storage capacity, and these extra slots are intended to keep them a viable option for those other uses.

Added buttons for merging stacks and alphabetical sorting to all cabinets.

Dropped stacks of items behave as one physical object and can be picked up by clicking once, instead of the stack becoming a bunch of individual items that need to be picked up one-by-one.

Restricted the maximum stack sizes of character inventories and holdable/wearable containers to 8. Meaning you can carry 8 items per slot, but cabinets and crates can fit the "full" x32 stacks.

Talents:

Fixed "By the Book" giving you the bonuses regardless if you complete a mission or not.

Changed how Scavenger talent works: previously it had a chance of doubling the loot in a container, which often led to excessive amounts of loot (and other times, no extra loot at all). Now the chance works per-item instead.

Fixed nuclear shells and depth charges fabricated with the "Nuclear Option" talent providing incendium when deconstructed, even though it's not used in the fabrication recipe.

Fixed having one captain with the "Leading by Example" talent and another with "Family" messing up the afflictions applied by them (one trying to apply "Excellent Morale" and the other trying to remove it).

Misc changes and additions:

Added Circuit Box, an item that allows creating circuits without having to fabricate and place each component individually on the sub's walls.

Added lights that indicate the ammo status to turret loaders.

Characters "grab" the device/item they're interacting with, making it easier to see e.g. whether a character is taking something from a cabinet or just standing next to it.

Allowed any type of ammo box to be used in the turret ammo box recycling recipes.

Improved explosion particle effects.

Added a new abandoned outpost mission variant (relating to one of the shadier factions).

Pets become unhappy faster. Previously the happiness decrease rate was so low the pets were more likely to starve to death than to become unhappy.

Pets no longer regenerate health when they're well-fed. This was a leftover from the 1st implementation of the pets, and is no longer necessary, because they now regenerate health while eating.

Repositioned item interfaces retain their positions between rounds.

Killing/handcuffing the terrorists during escort missions is no longer required to complete the mission. Fixes other means of detaining them (such as brigging, stunning or paralyzing) not being considered valid before.

It's now possible to access the gene splicer slot of dead/incapacitated characters.

Increased fruits' impact tolerances to prevent them from breaking when falling.

Tweaks to the sound effects when under high pressure.

Underwater scooter's light turns on when aiming (not just when actually using the scooter).

Captain's pipe and cigar are used by holding RMB (not LMB+RMB) to make their usage consistent with other "consumables".

Added broken state sprites for Thalamus' fleshspike and fleshgun. Adjusted the fleshgun particle effect.

Made characters only flip from one side of a ladder to another when aiming. Makes it easier to interact with things next to the ladder, when the character doesn't automatically flip to the "wrong side" when you try to highlight something.

Beacon station and cave markers are removed from the sonar once the beacon/cave mission is completed.

The Output and FalseOutput of switches and periscopes are editable.

Added a "disable_output" pin to supercapacitors and batteries. Particularly useful for auto-operated turrets, as it can be used to power them down.

Made auto-operated turrets much better at using pulse lasers, chainguns and other turrets that need to wind up before firing. Previously the AI was too eager to switch between targets, as opposed to waiting for the turret to wind up and actually fire.

Added "activate_out" output to doors (outputs a signal when someone toggles the door) + an option to make the door NOT open/close when someone tries to toggle it. Can be used to run a signal through some external circuit when someone tries to open a door with integrated buttons.

Balance:

Adjusted ammo fabrication recipes to fix lead being too scarce (considering it's needed for almost all ammo types). Now ammunition can be fabricated from different materials, not just lead.

Revisited the contents, the difficulty, and the rewards of monster missions.

Balanced reputation gains from missions: it should now be less easy to maintain a positive reputation with all factions.

Slightly increased character impact damage (i.e. damage taken when you fall or get thrown against something).

Being under high pressure causes organ damage. Without this, it's possible to basically ignore high pressure as long as you're quick (e.g. you can briefly go outside or to a breached ballast to fix walls).

Made gravity sphere, guardiansteamcannon and guardianbeamweapon cause a bit of radiation sickness. Afflictions that can't be treated with morphine + bandages should be more common, so here's some!

Piezo crystals cause a bit of stun and burns on characters.

Nerfed fractalguardian_emp a bit: longer attack cooldown, shorted EMP range. The previous values made it too easy to get softlocked.

Added 50% flow resistance to makeshift armor to make it more effective in indoors combat.

Revisited the effects of liquid oxygenite and the oxygen related effects of deusizine to keep them balanced. Reduced the required skill for applying liquid oxygenite to compensate for the failure effects.

Reduced Mudraptor's priority of eating dead bodies with the intention of making it not as easy to distract them killing one in a pack.

Improved the monster nest mission progression by introducing harder variants of all the missions. Adjusted the existing nest missions a bit.

Buffed the ancient weapon: increase the burn damage from 40 to 50, make them ignore 50% of armor protection, allow them to cut off limbs and break (some) armor. Add stun for stopping power.

Defined fire damage (on ballast flora) and AI combat priority for the ancient weapon.

Set the treatmentthreshold for oxygen loss to 100, so that the bots won't try to treat patients so eagerly. Now they should react only slightly before the target faints. Note that this also affects when the suitable treatments are shown in the health interface.

Optimization:

Optimizations to situations when there's lots of NPCs nearby. Particularly noticeable in very crowded outposts.

Optimized the Load Game menu in both singleplayer and multiplayer, dramatically reducing the time the game freezes when opening it.

Optimized flashlights and other directional lights.

Loading optimizations (loading screens should now be noticeably quicker).

Thalamus: spawn the initial cells when the AI is loaded (at the round start) instead of doing that when the player is close by. Gets rid of the notable lag spike when approaching a Thalamus infested wreck.

Miscellaneous smaller optimizations.

Submarines:

Reworked Berilia.

Reworked R-29.

Linked fabricators to the cabinets next to them in all vanilla subs.

Various fixes and improvements to Orca.

Fixed waypoints outside the submarine not being disabled as obstructed when the connection doesn't overlap a wall.

Waypoint fixes to most player subs.

Fixes to transferring items between subs: some items that didn't fit into cabinets weren't put into crates even if they could've been, and some items spawned unnecessary crates because they were configured to spawn in a crate despite being too big to put in one.

Fixed incorrect "low on fuel" warning when switching to a new sub with no fuel, even if you have fuel in your current sub and opted to transfer them to the new one.

Multiplayer:

The skill loss on death can be adjusted in the server settings. Defaults to 50% (previously 75%).

Fixed characters keeping all the injuries they've received while being "braindead" (killed due to disconnecting), meaning if you for example hack the character to pieces while braindead, and the character respawns next round, they'll spawn dead.

If a client joins when their character is "braindead" (killed due to disconnection), the character is now revived and the client immediately regains control of it. But only if the character's vitality is above 0 - if they have received other lethal injuries or despawned, they'll have to wait for a "normal" respawn.

Fixed icon in server details panel in the server list saying that every server is modded.

Fixed clients spawning as characters even if they've opted to spectate if the game mode is switched from campaign to some other mode and back.

Fixed fabricator sometimes starting to fabricate an incorrect amount if you click the "start" button quickly after adjusting the amount.

Fixed occasional "received invalid SetAttackTarget message" errors in multiplayer. Happened when some attack caused the target to be killed and despawned immediately (e.g. when a pet was instakilled by a monster).

Fixed inability to attach items to walls outside the sub in MP.

The outpost manager is always killable in the Tormsdale report event even if the killing outpost NPCs is disallowed on the server.

Fixed certain kinds of network messages being sent using an unreliable delivery method (potentially causing occasional issues with file transfers and traitor messages).

Fixed inability to choose or vote for a sub if you don't have all the content packages required for the sub.

Fixed clients not seeing the votes of anyone who voted before them on the ready check.

Fixed dropping off ladders when you open your own health interface in multiplayer.

Fixed changing character appearance triggering the "wait X seconds until you can rename again" warning.

Fixed replaced shuttles not getting repaired client-side when you purchase the replacement, making it look like you can't repair them (because they're already repaired server-side).

Fixed handheld sonar beacon's textbox becoming empty when you enter something in it in multiplayer.

Fixed "Attempted to create a network event for an item That hasn't been fully initialized yet" console error when spawning a sonar beacon mid-round.

Fixed characters getting removed at the end of the round if they've died and then been revived with the "revive" console command.

AI:

Fixed bots "cleaning up" (or stealing) batteries from portable pumps.

Fixed bots never cleaning up detached wires.

Fixed bots sometimes ignoring the leaks right next to doors/hatches.

Fixed bots cleaning up items that are being eaten by a pet.

Monsters not ignore provocative items in the inventories of characters they're configured to ignore (with the targeting state "Idle"). Fixes husks attacking characters that are wearing cultist robes with a diving suit.

Autopilot now avoids the floating ice chunks using the same logic it uses to avoid ice spires.

Defined AI combat priority for the alien pistol.

Adjusted the combat priorities of flamer and steam prototype gun.

Fixed bots sometimes drowning in the ballast because they didn't think they'd need diving gear if the ballast is not full (but still has enough water to drown).

Fixed bots sometimes preferring to get a new weapon instead of reloading their current one, even if they had easy access to more ammo.

Fixed bots accepting orders but not doing anything while handcuffed. The bots will now refuse to do things that they need hands when they are handcuffed.

Fixed bots still sometimes getting stuck on corners around staircases.

Bots don't attempt to repair or fix leaks in non-friendly subs (e.g. wrecks or ruins).

Bots don't attempt to clean items in the main sub in outpost levels.

Fixed bots sometimes just swimming around when they should be able to get back to the sub.

Fixed orders persisting even if the target no longer exists after a sub switch (e.g. a bot might attempt to operate a turret that doesn't exist, resulting in them doing nothing).

Fixed "follow" order not always persisting between rounds.

Bots don't try to use stabilozine to treat deliriumine poisoning. It only slows down the progress of the poisoning, which is kind of pointless in the case of the non-lethal deliriumine poisoning.

Alien ruins and artifacts:

The ruins now start smaller and grow bigger gradually, depending on the difficulty level.

Ruins start to appear a little later in the campaign (in the second biome).

Initially only "scan ruin" missions are given, "ruin salvage" and "clear ruin" missions don't appear until later.

Adjusted the loot distribution in the ruins.

Fixed guardians and defensebot(?) spawning the blood decal when they get dismembered.

Fixed guardian pod damage sounds sometimes being inaudible.

Artifact transport cases require batteries to nullify the effects of the artifacts. The batteries last a little over 8 minutes. Also added some animations and lights to the case when powered.

Made Faraday Artifact's EMP effect a little stronger, and added a discharge coil effect out of water.

Thermal Artifact now emits steam in water that burns and damages walls.

Nasonov Artifact now also disrupts the sonar. Added particle effects.

Psychosis Artifact now generates watcher's gaze periodically, causing psychosis/nausea and strengthening nearby monsters.

Sky Artifact now drains water on top of draining oxygen, making them a little more tricky to deal with.

Doubled the price of all artifacts.

Fixed artifacts never spawning as random loot in ruins.

Fixes: