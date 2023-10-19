 Skip to content

ENDLESS™ Dungeon update for 19 October 2023

[19 October Hotfix]

[19 October Hotfix]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the game officially released today we wanted to drop another quick hotfix.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10083]

  • Unlocked Braveheart Bunker Skin for everyone.
  • Fixed an issue where Bug Momma could rotate during its attack (increasing the difficulty of its fight, both for Players and companions).
  • Fixed an issue where Heroes could move during their skill use.
  • Fixed an issue where the feedback of the Grenadier range value was incorrect.
  • Fixed several text issues.

Have a nice day

