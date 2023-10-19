Minor bug fixes and slight adjustments

Minor Update to the game to fix some discovered issues:
Created Demo of the game and uploaded to the Steam Store
Added Progress Bar for Current Event to the Event Menu
Removed Instant Unlock for level unlock system
Added Outline to Level Names on Level Select Menu to make them more visible
Updated the Credits Menu to add David Schokker, and changed the game's name from "Remastered" to "Silver Bullet Edition"
Fixed a glitch where sometimes after performing a Dash attack or Ground-pound you cannot attack anymore.
Fixed a glitch where landing on a hippie during Ground-pound from the air causes you to bounce.
Fixed a glitch where the room tone sound in the moonbase level was set to 500 volume multiplier (supposed to be 1).
Added a level unlock progress bar to the level intro screen
Updated reflection captures on Moonbase level
Separated Halloween Event Progress from Level Unlock - You can now delete your level unlock save file (If you want to reset the unlock status of every level) and it won't affect your event progress (If you made event progress before this update, I recommend you complete the event before deleting your unlock progression).
