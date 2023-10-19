 Skip to content

Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition update for 19 October 2023

Minor bug fixes and slight adjustments

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Minor Update to the game to fix some discovered issues:
  • Created Demo of the game and uploaded to the Steam Store
  • Added Progress Bar for Current Event to the Event Menu
  • Removed Instant Unlock for level unlock system
  • Added Outline to Level Names on Level Select Menu to make them more visible
  • Updated the Credits Menu to add David Schokker, and changed the game's name from "Remastered" to "Silver Bullet Edition"
  • Fixed a glitch where sometimes after performing a Dash attack or Ground-pound you cannot attack anymore.
  • Fixed a glitch where landing on a hippie during Ground-pound from the air causes you to bounce.
  • Fixed a glitch where the room tone sound in the moonbase level was set to 500 volume multiplier (supposed to be 1).
  • Added a level unlock progress bar to the level intro screen
  • Updated reflection captures on Moonbase level
  • Separated Halloween Event Progress from Level Unlock - You can now delete your level unlock save file (If you want to reset the unlock status of every level) and it won't affect your event progress (If you made event progress before this update, I recommend you complete the event before deleting your unlock progression).

