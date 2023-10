Joystick or gamepad support added and errors are fixed.

New Tracks and airplanes models are added.

Local Multiplayer lag decreases.

Enhanced gameplay and controls.

Local Leaderboard errors fixed.

Random Power Up is included in this version.

Minor Bugs fixed.

if you experienced any bug or want to suggest something feel free to contact us in the community or you can join our discord server. https://discord.com/invite/f8ffVjP2