These Doomed Isles update for 19 October 2023

Patch notes for 0.1.57 - 19th October

Build 12480128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a crash caused by relicParent draw event
  • When playing Mayan Specialists, they would remove a random card from your deck each turn - they now only remove Trade cards, which is what they were supposed to do all along
  • Relocate will no longer leave buildings red when you are no longer mousing over them
  • You are no longer able to click “SKIP” rewards button when the game is paused
  • Unlocked cards are no longer grayed out if you unlock them at the end of a run that ended in defeat

New features

  • Added “Tomb” as a card, which unlocks the ability to remove cards from harvest. Each tomb built allows for 5 cards to be removed for that run and increases the cost of the next Tomb that you build

Balance changes

  • Unlocking new cards requires less XP
  • Shop prices reduced for some cards
  • Jotnar now only heals part of his health when attacking your towers and units
  • The Graea (Deino, Enyo and Pemphredo) now only add cursed cards to your deck when they spawn, instead of every turn

Quality of life updates

  • Buildings and units in the worker menus are now sorted by number of spare worker slots, then alphabetically
  • Cards are now sorted alphabetically when you Delve, sell to Loki or view the library
  • Made it clearer that you only select 1 modifier for that run when you choose your God

