Patch notes for 0.1.57 - 19th October

Bug fixes
- Fixed a crash caused by relicParent draw event
- When playing Mayan Specialists, they would remove a random card from your deck each turn - they now only remove Trade cards, which is what they were supposed to do all along
- Relocate will no longer leave buildings red when you are no longer mousing over them
- You are no longer able to click “SKIP” rewards button when the game is paused
- Unlocked cards are no longer grayed out if you unlock them at the end of a run that ended in defeat
New features
- Added “Tomb” as a card, which unlocks the ability to remove cards from harvest. Each tomb built allows for 5 cards to be removed for that run and increases the cost of the next Tomb that you build
Balance changes
- Unlocking new cards requires less XP
- Shop prices reduced for some cards
- Jotnar now only heals part of his health when attacking your towers and units
- The Graea (Deino, Enyo and Pemphredo) now only add cursed cards to your deck when they spawn, instead of every turn
Quality of life updates
- Buildings and units in the worker menus are now sorted by number of spare worker slots, then alphabetically
- Cards are now sorted alphabetically when you Delve, sell to Loki or view the library
- Made it clearer that you only select 1 modifier for that run when you choose your God
