-Fixed the "Operation Failed" issue.
-Fixed the "0 Affection" issue.
-Fixed the issue of claiming items in the Zheng Ziyan line.
完蛋！我被美女包围了！ update for 19 October 2023
Updated log on October 19, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
