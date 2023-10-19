 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

完蛋！我被美女包围了！ update for 19 October 2023

Updated log on October 19, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12480089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the "Operation Failed" issue.
-Fixed the "0 Affection" issue.
-Fixed the issue of claiming items in the Zheng Ziyan line.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2322561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2322562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2322563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link