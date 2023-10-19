Hotfix v.2.2.1

Traffic at the scrap metal exchange blocked the road, the spawn amounted to about 27 cars blocking the road

Restore Q/B/F/C navigation to tasks, backpack and task from controller position (dpad) after switching between pad and keyboard

Fix switching from the controller between the small crusher and the car parceler gamepad - keyboard

Disabling Tutorial Popups. Now you can see the tutorial just by clicking "T" to enable the widget and choose the right one

Added fast travel to the lot Junkyard area

Change the style of the widget for purchasing colors and upgrades for the Tow Truck, Pickup Truck and Truck. Fix color consistency so that the color you buy matches what you get (old bug reported by players)

Move the cardboard from plot A to the shade where it will be more visible - many players could not see it in the sunlight of the day

Make more space for parking cars next to the Junkyard lot

Change the Failure time from every 90 minutes to every 4 hours

Added explanation of the Furnace icon to the Legend on the computer - the red icon that many players asked

Adding to the Legend on the computer regarding the new area

Areas that have no employees gray color, not counting losses and profits, stopping timers for fees and failures

Adding 25% more wood raw material because the player claims that he needs this amount to fully expand

Turning off the eternal orange button illumination for the first Tow Truck on the list when purchasing another one

Make sure to move items on the truck to reset your Pickup 1950 so that they move with the vehicle

Improved NPC vehicles collapsing on the straight at the scrap yard by changing the LOD

Improve the speed of getting in and out of pickup1950, tow truck, truck and pickup vehicles so that the time of getting out and door animation is not inconvenient

After entering the crusher, the number of NPC tasks left without the gamepad icon

Removal of sound when clicking on the vehicles tab in the Upgrade panel

Disable (loop hit) the loading sound when fast traveling and vehicle reset when items move to a new location

Increasing the percentage of acceleration in Walking and Running from 5/10% to 10/20%

Increasing the respawn time of searchable piles from 30 minutes to 60 minutes

Fix Checkbox for message when exiting the game. Selecting the "Don't show again" option will never show us this message again

Block the mesh entrances at the tape intersection near Bob's Area

Reducing the number of items in quest 19 and 23 to avoid a crash on weaker computers, and these are the only quests with such a large number of quest recs

Fix Junkman's Task at the factory near the laundry, change Reck to another one because one of the current ones falls below the level for some reason

The particle wheels were turned on after leaving the vehicle

Removal or relocation of too hidden Dirt Spots on the lot

