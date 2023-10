What's new:

• New feature "Quest Chain"

• New Halloween ships

• New Halloween captains

• New Halloween skins

• New Halloween chest

• Enhancements and improvements to the "Supplies" feature

• Rebalance of "Reserves" and "Captains"

• Enhancements for the first day of gameplay and tutorial simplification

• General bug fixes and interface improvements

Enjoy the game, there's a lot of new content ahead!