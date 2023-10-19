 Skip to content

Lootbox RPG update for 19 October 2023

Patch Notes for 2023-10-19

Last edited by Wendy

  • the evil advisor no longer resets the main quest
  • fix for inventory overflowing when crafting too much
  • fireball now ends your turn

