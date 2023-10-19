Update 0.7.28

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time

This update will be carried out at 9:00 am on October 19, 2023, UTC time. At that time, the server will undergo update maintenance for about 60 minutes.

Avatars and Chat Emoticons

New emoticons for chat have been added, and there are currently 30 collectible chat emoticons.

Added 16 new collectible avatars.

Block

You can now choose to block players on the leaderboard, and the blocked player's name will be displayed as *.

Balance adjustments

WAR FACTORY

The number of Techs the WAR FACTORY can carry has been increased from 4 to 6.

MUSTANG

Attack adjusted from 35 to 33.

The attack increase of [Aerial Specialization] adjusted from 75% to 90%.

The price of [Missile Interceptor] adjusted from 250 to 200.

FORTRESS

HP reduced from 53340 to 51205.

The price of [Elite Marksman] adjusted from 250 to 200.

VULCAN

HP increased from 37005 to 38851.

MARKSMAN

The price of [Assault Mode] adjusted from 200 to 150.

Equipment

[Improved Fire Control System] adjusted from level 2 to level 3.

The price of [Advanced Fire Control System] adjusted from 250 to 300.

Specialist

The effect of [Rhino Specialist] is adjusted to: Get a level 2 rhino in the 4th round. [Rhino Specicalist]'s player HP bonus has been adjusted from -400 to +300.

[Marksman Specialist] player health bonus adjusted from -400 to 0.

BUG fixes

Fixed the issue where sometimes FORTRESS's [Rocket Punch] would not target enemies properly.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the battle the spectator sees is inconsistent with the actual battle.

Fixed some other minor BUGs.

Others

Development of the new unit WRAITH has been nearly completed. This is a medium-sized air unit that costs 300 supplies and is expected to be released in early November.

Dev Log #2 is expected to be released in early November. In the new Dev Log we will detail our development plans for the next few months and answer questions players have asked over the past few months.