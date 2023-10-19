 Skip to content

Evergreen update for 19 October 2023

Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator V1.1.2 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12479554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES:

  • Now you can rotare furniture freely instead of the fixed 90-angle rotation.
  • Now you can use the bed earlier in the day.
  • The localization has been updated to include all the new items and descriptions of the last updates.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from storing items quickly by pressing shift + click when using a refrigerator.
  • Fixed a bug that changed the FOV setting to 90 when you pressed RMB using the shotgun.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some configuration settings to not be saved between play sessions.

