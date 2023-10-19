Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator V1.1.2 | Patch Notes

CHANGES:
- Now you can rotare furniture freely instead of the fixed 90-angle rotation.
- Now you can use the bed earlier in the day.
- The localization has been updated to include all the new items and descriptions of the last updates.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from storing items quickly by pressing shift + click when using a refrigerator.
- Fixed a bug that changed the FOV setting to 90 when you pressed RMB using the shotgun.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some configuration settings to not be saved between play sessions.
Changed files in this update