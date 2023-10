Game:

The link for the new German video tutorials has been added.

Bugs:

When copying areas of the world, it was sometimes incorrectly displayed for a short time that you can grow something there. This has been fixed.

Liam was not locked in his cell and the door was open. The cell is now locked as intended and must first be opened.

In Sandhome the roof was not hidden when entering a house. This has been fixed.