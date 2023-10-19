 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexarchy update for 19 October 2023

Hexarchy 1.0 - Launch Ready

Share · View all patches · Build 12479527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Misc
  • Many localization fixes
  • Fewer mountains in map generation
  • Player start balance adjustments
  • Destroy card button disabled in Tutorial Level 1
  • Tutorial AI adjustments
  • All Challenge and Hegemon objectives can alternatively be completed by getting to 250 points
  • Catapults and Cannons can no longer capture other Catapults and Cannons
  • Adjustments to how AI uses Berserker and Charge cards
  • Divine Decree now also immediately gives 1 Happiness
Rewards / Cosmetics
  • All unit avatars in Player Explorer now have a pet
  • Added earnable Lion, Pig, and Goat pets
  • Added badge achievement rewards
  • Added Kickstarter card backs
  • Added Kickstarter backers to credits
  • New achievement for reaching Legendary Hegemon contribution status even if your civilization doesn't win
UI
  • New tooltip graphics
  • Progress screen can filter on earned / unearned achievements
  • France color adjusted
  • New card art
  • Score breakdown visual changes
  • Lots of widget arrangement tweaks
  • New AI bot icons with bot names
  • Added help button that shows a simple overlay on the UI explaining some key points
  • Added links to Wiki
  • Announce on Discord setting for custom games is remembered between matches
  • Added option to disable arrow key scrolling. This should address issues where other control devices were causing scrolling
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where mounted units could receive terrain defense bonuses
  • Fixed an issue where the "x2" labels would not update when buying a resource off the market
  • Fixed an issue with canceling multiplayer game join requests
  • Ranked multiplayer games should never start with only 1 player
  • Fixed issues related to dead citizens from a pillaged city
  • Fixed an issue causing stuck draw card events
  • Paragon achievement should now work correctly
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes cards would go back towards your hand as they dissolve
  • Fixed an issue where dead units could be shown as alive after the game ends
  • Fixed an issue where AI settlers would sometimes show up in the wrong spot when building a city
  • Fixed an issue where title screen news could pop up on top of other screens
  • Fixed issues related to navigating away from campaign screen while it animates
  • Fixed an issue where a destroyed card could still be shown in your hand
  • Fixed issues related rapidly turning the resource overlay on and off
  • Fixed issues with player lobby widget when over 8 players are in the lobby
  • Fixed an issue where the attack cursor would briefly show when canceling a move order
  • Fixed an issue where the inventory panel could quickly change size when dropping resources on a city
  • Fixed an issue where level 2 and 3 of the tutorial would be the same if you play them again

Changed depots in devtest branch

View more data in app history for build 12479527
Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link