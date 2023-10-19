Hexarchy 1.0 - Launch Ready

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Misc
- Many localization fixes
- Fewer mountains in map generation
- Player start balance adjustments
- Destroy card button disabled in Tutorial Level 1
- Tutorial AI adjustments
- All Challenge and Hegemon objectives can alternatively be completed by getting to 250 points
- Catapults and Cannons can no longer capture other Catapults and Cannons
- Adjustments to how AI uses Berserker and Charge cards
- Divine Decree now also immediately gives 1 Happiness
Rewards / Cosmetics
- All unit avatars in Player Explorer now have a pet
- Added earnable Lion, Pig, and Goat pets
- Added badge achievement rewards
- Added Kickstarter card backs
- Added Kickstarter backers to credits
- New achievement for reaching Legendary Hegemon contribution status even if your civilization doesn't win
UI
- New tooltip graphics
- Progress screen can filter on earned / unearned achievements
- France color adjusted
- New card art
- Score breakdown visual changes
- Lots of widget arrangement tweaks
- New AI bot icons with bot names
- Added help button that shows a simple overlay on the UI explaining some key points
- Added links to Wiki
- Announce on Discord setting for custom games is remembered between matches
- Added option to disable arrow key scrolling. This should address issues where other control devices were causing scrolling
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where mounted units could receive terrain defense bonuses
- Fixed an issue where the "x2" labels would not update when buying a resource off the market
- Fixed an issue with canceling multiplayer game join requests
- Ranked multiplayer games should never start with only 1 player
- Fixed issues related to dead citizens from a pillaged city
- Fixed an issue causing stuck draw card events
- Paragon achievement should now work correctly
- Fixed an issue where sometimes cards would go back towards your hand as they dissolve
- Fixed an issue where dead units could be shown as alive after the game ends
- Fixed an issue where AI settlers would sometimes show up in the wrong spot when building a city
- Fixed an issue where title screen news could pop up on top of other screens
- Fixed issues related to navigating away from campaign screen while it animates
- Fixed an issue where a destroyed card could still be shown in your hand
- Fixed issues related rapidly turning the resource overlay on and off
- Fixed issues with player lobby widget when over 8 players are in the lobby
- Fixed an issue where the attack cursor would briefly show when canceling a move order
- Fixed an issue where the inventory panel could quickly change size when dropping resources on a city
- Fixed an issue where level 2 and 3 of the tutorial would be the same if you play them again
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in devtest branch