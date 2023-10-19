Patch 13 - Tarp walls, Cave additions, new blueprints and more

Hey everyone,

This patch re-works Cave D (the gold armor/rifle cave) adding a bunch of cool additions and some big surprises. We also added a new extension to cave B (the rope gun cave) two new ??? items, and 3 new findable blueprints.

Additionally we added a new skinned enemy type who is very aggressive, gave twins the ability to burst out through the ground, and lots more. For the full list check below

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

You can now use tarps to build walls

Added 3 new findable blueprints including a new trap

Added two new ??? Items

Complete re-work of cave D (and added some surprises)

Added extension to cave B

New skinned face mask enemy type ‘Henry’

Added new round table buildable

2 new magazine props added

Bunch of new gore and hanging gore props

Added some new note pickups

Twins can now breakthrough and emerge from the ground in both caves and overworld

Improvements

Items in inventory will now wobble for a moment when the inventory is opened

Reworked the item plating structure so that you do not need to use the grab bag to add the Solafite

Updated the notes tab in the blueprint book to be grey

The blueprint book will now show the current category page numbers at the top right of the page as well as on the previous and next buttons

Added Tab Collections to the blueprint book so that any page can be directly accessed

Updated the blueprint and tutorial books with the new tab images

Item plating structure can now be destroyed if it is attacked

Added an FPS limiter to the pause menu to fix GPUs being overworked

Switched a lot of item colliders to primitives to improve performance and reduce risk of falling through terrain

Player is now more easily knocked down when hit by a golf cart

Added left handed item support while using the log sled

Added ranged weapon aiming sensitivity support to the spear, bow and slingshot

Smoothed out transition between default and aimed sensitivity

Added localization for item perishable states

New backings and shadows added to all blueprint images

Some details and tweaks to cave b

Improved bunker entertainment lighting

Improved details in fishing huts and added breakable planks

Improved Solafite texture detail

Moved PJ’s to sailboat

Improved look of bloody katana

Improved fade range for portable light

Small wood bridge added over jump area in hell cave

Added missing rocks to hell cave merged collision to stop enemies occasionally falling through floor

Some improvements to cave A detailing

Merged collision meshes for cave and bunker transition groups and ice caves

Dynamic hanging skull lights added to some caves

Added weather occlusion to old fishing huts

Wall torch now has a fixed orientation, fixes edge cases where the slight tilt causes it to be visually not touching the supporting structure and not be linked for destruction

Lights are now positioned inside the light bulb for the freeform lightbulb and the powered cross instead of floating in front of it, so that bringing objects near it looks more realistic

Being inside now prevents snow clumps from spawning at player feet

Added new unfold animation when placing tarp ramps

Feather bursts tinted to match different colored birds

Kelvin can now retrieve nearby spears

Added additional smoothing of head look rotation on characters

Balance

Regular Puffies can no longer be skinned for creepy armor, and John2 increased to give 2 creepy armor

Can no longer parry helicopter attacks or body slams by end boss

Reduced dismemberment on Heavy cannibal kick and club attacks, increased on boat engine

Fixes

Fixed John2 phasing through walls

Fix John2 not triggering Mace trap and radio trap

Fixed incorrect year listed on some magazine props

Fixed issue where structure lights and FX wouldn't start deactivated after loading save

Fixed some breakable cave boards being misaligned on clients

Fixed Demon not colliding with player, not pushing bushes, and getting stuck on hanging crosses

Fixed the most common causes of eagles or ducks flying on the ground

Fixed clients in multiplayer games not seeing muzzle flashes from Virginia

Fixed Kelvin not being able to cut Arbutus trees, which could stop his progress in getting logs

Fixed Kelvin notepad icon left active when other player starts interacting with him

Disable notepad on Kelvin while mid-air, which previously froze player in mid-air

Disabled torch block since it didn't block any damage

Fixed flashlight not matching the aim of revolver or pistol when aiming down sights, and not matching rope gun aim

Fixed issue causing ragdolls to sometimes have distorted poses (especially neck joint)

Fixed some issues with enemy weapons not detaching and dropping when the holding character ragdolls

Cannibals will no longer place effigies overnight in peaceful mode

Fixed Puffies standing up after jumping even if they continued to run later

Fixed Puffies sometimes not waking up when hit

Fix rare case of some village cannibals spawning in ocean

Changed character name on sundowner magazine

Fixed radio trap triggering randomly on dead bodies

Player is no longer blasted into space if they open their inventory while standing on an armed spring trap

Fixed issue where pickups with a ranged amount (ammo boxes) would never include their max value in their random value calculation. Example: A chance of 1 to 2 would always result in 1

Fixed issue that if the player is already wearing the gold armor, and it is then forced on from the gold room or hell door cutscenes, it would be permanently visually stuck on

Simplified the colliders for the flashlight mod and fixed issues with its emissive material application

Fixed issue with player never losing their warmth status after stashing their lit held torch

Spears can now be picked up even if the player is already holding maximum spears

Fix for Night vision goggles being visible on other players when in gold room cutscene.

Large log storage structure can now be destroyed and will also wobble on dismantle

Left hand items can no longer be re-equipped while the left item was stashed to reload the right hand item

Fixed issue with the healing effects of items being lost if they were used when low health and the low health instant regain triggers

Fixed issue with fade to black not showing up if the player triggered sleeping when crouched

Fixed issue with Duct Tape and C4 Bricks moving/floating when spawned in a container and the container is pushed around

Fixing offset colliders on the crossbow when it is on the crafting mat

Player can now jump while riding the Knight V and holding a structure

Fix for GPS icons on the edges of the tracker screen not staying upright

Updated many of the structures with better collision. This fixes projectiles going through them

Fix for errors in multiplayer games when armor pieces are removed from other players because they equipped the gold armor

Fixed errors when clients would take the weapon out of the item plating machine

Notes pages should no longer be visible on other players when they have the book equipped

Fixed chance of players being kicked from multiplayer games when some items were fake dropped

Fix for pause not blocked when entering mutant boss cutscene

Added delay to activate stump damage (1s) to prevent stumps being instantly destroyed

Fixed Dead Cultist arm visual issues

Removed tree Skeletons from addressable load to reduce risk of pop

Item Plater fix for structure erroring out if the item is removed after plating has started

Item Plater added check for placed item while running plating update and will force stop if missing

Fixed some issues where lightning would not appear

Fixed ambient music not playing in bunker entertainment for clients in multiplayer (bar, spa, gym)

Fixes ranged weapon aiming sensitivity broken state during reload for guns

Trying to ride zipline with a mounted Knight V is not possible anymore

Fixed inventory left click icon not refreshing properly on the item info view when switching from keyboard to gamepad and the reverse

Fixed zipline early disconnects

Fixed player being nudged to the left when equipping a right handed weapon

Inventory can no longer be opened while using the log sled

Fixed non uniformly scaled ammo swap icon

Fixed menu can be opened during inventory animation causing a bad game state if quitting the game to title screen

Fixed various bad game state cleanup when kicked or banned from a multiplayer game

Fixed the counter top radio pickup in bunker entertainment spa area not being interactable

Fixed remaining case where placing free wire would snap floating far from the target structure

Fixed ramps switching to combined LOD elements after being repaired

Fixed repairing preset tarp not repositioning the element

Fixed breaking a pillar supporting a beam with a strut not collapsing the beam and the strut

Fixed tree houses staying floating when the tree they're in is chopped down

Fixed player sliding when standing on corner ramps

Fixed being able to dismantle pillars supporting deck rails

Fixed second point of free wires not always lining up accurately with the second support

Preview UI for second point snapping when placing free wires now conforms with the second support

Fixed placing climbing rope from above hard to target at some angles

Fixed corner ramp log quarter switching LODs very close to the player

Fixed rope bridges disappearing if player flips the beam supporting it by adding a strut

Fixed getting knocked down in multiplayer while placing construction elements not properly cancelling the placement for remote players

Fixed lifting beam in multiplayer resulting in the beam getting repositioned from its original position for remote players

Audio