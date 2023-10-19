V1.0.36 Update

New

New Artifact Master's Pickaxe

New Artifact Penguin King's Hat

New Artifact Penguin King's Treasure Map

New Artifact Orb of Doomsday Volcano

New Artifact Knight's Helmet

New Artifact Champion's Belt

New Adventure One Piece of Map



Adjustment

Enable non-pausing gameplay when obtaining super skills to enhance the smoothness of the experience.

Adjust the weight logic of tags, divided into three levels, where multiple copies of the same tag can stack to modify the weight of random.

Make specific adjustments to sound effects.

Synergy CD rename to Time，to avoid misunderstanding with the affix cd.

Synergy Range rename to Space，to avoid misunderstanding with the affix range.

Synergy Penetration rename to Puncture，to avoid misunderstanding with the affix penetration .

Synergy Dodge rename to Dexterity，to avoid misunderstanding with the affix dodge.

Synergy Luck rename to Destiny，to avoid misunderstanding with the affix luck.

The artifact "Silver Cross" has been changed to "Axe of the Madman."

Adjustments have been made to the rewards of the "The Arena of The Past" encounter.

Some adjustments have been made to artifact attributes and resonances.

The "Legend Blacksmith" encounter has added new artifact recipes.

The "Fortune Teller" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" as a reward.

The "Titan Remains" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" as a reward.

The cost of the "Drenched Man" encounter has been changed to a fixed deduction of 2000 gold coins.

In the "Goblin's Hideout" encounter, choosing to infiltrate can yield additional Stones.

The "Serpent Temple" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" based on luck checks.

The "Frozen Palace" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" as a reward.

The "Thunderspire" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" as a reward.

The "Unicorn Racing" encounter now provides the external currency "Stones" based on luck checks.

The artifact "Herbs" has been renamed to "Catnip," which increases the chance of encountering Catherine's encounters when carried.

Improved hit feedback effects for characters.

Adjustments to the game UI, including a major overhaul of the overall UI.

Replacement of the game font.

Adjustments to character orientation decals and enemy bullet decals to prevent obstruction by altars.

Adjustments to the color tones of skill and artifact icons.

Destructible objects in the scenes now drop more gems and coins, while the weight of dropping external currency "Stones" has been reduced.

When normal enemies drop the external currency "Stones," they will drop a fixed amount of 50.

When elite enemies drop the external currency "Stones," they will drop a fixed amount of 200.

When bosses drop the external currency "Stones," they will drop a minimum of 500, with reduced fluctuations in currency drops.

Bugfix

Fixed the issue where the character story button was unclickable in the character selection interface.

Fixed the calculation order issue between the piggy bank and scavenging.

Fixed the issue where there was no prompt when receiving stones in adventure events.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "