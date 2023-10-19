- Fixed an issue where the DPS increase shown could be a NaN.
- Fixed an issue where Grid Support items were showing the DPS of previous weapons.
Battle Grid update for 19 October 2023
UI Update 2 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
