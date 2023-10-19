 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 19 October 2023

UI Update 2 Hotfix

Build 12479064 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the DPS increase shown could be a NaN.
  • Fixed an issue where Grid Support items were showing the DPS of previous weapons.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
